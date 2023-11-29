Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Pack on the PDA Amid Rumored Relationship Issues: Photos
Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez shutting down the rumors that their marriage is on the rocks?
The lovebirds cozied up side-by-side and shared sweet kisses while taking a romantic, morning walk together in photos published on Wednesday, November 29.
In one snapshot, Affleck was all smiles as he held his wife's hand. The Batman actor sported a blue t-shirt and matching jacket, khaki pants and a pair of Nikes on the outing.
Lopez looked as beautiful as ever rocking a casual 'fit in a white top, a beige sweater that cinched around the waist with a loose belt and light-wash jeans. She accessorized the look with a pair of dark-lensed sunglasses.
The duo was seen grinning, chatting and cuddling with each other on their walk. One photo showed the "On the Floor" singer affectionately giving her hubby a smooch on the cheek, while another pictured her playfully grabbing onto his jacket as she looked up at him.
In a fourth pic, Affleck turned to give his wife a proper kiss while holding her around her shoulders.
This comes after rumors swirled that J.Lo and the Justice League star were having struggles in their marriage. From disagreeing about maintaining healthy diets and Affleck's smoking habit to a source spilling the 51-year-old was tired of being the pop star's chauffeur, the two have appeared to be at odds over a number of things.
However, one of their biggest rumored issues was Affleck's close relationship with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, who is the mother of his children — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.
"The honeymoon phase is over," an insider dished last month. "Of course, they're still madly in love, but they're under a lot of pressure with work obligations, being in the spotlight and blending their families."
"Ben and Jen [Garner] are extremely close," the insider continued. "In fact, there have been a lot of photos of them together lately where Ben looks so happy, happier than he usually looks when he's with J. Lo. That's not lost on J. Lo. She doesn't think Ben wants Jen back — J. Lo even likes Jen very much — but what woman wouldn't be a little jealous?"
Another source alleged Affleck had made "some shocking confessions" to Garner about "J. Lo's temper and the ugly texts she sends him."
"He admitted that her notorious diva attitude can be very hard to handle," the source added.