Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Pack on the PDA Amid Rumored Relationship Issues: Photos

"The honeymoon phase is over," an insider dished last month. "Of course, they're still madly in love, but they're under a lot of pressure with work obligations, being in the spotlight and blending their families."

"Ben and Jen [Garner] are extremely close," the insider continued. "In fact, there have been a lot of photos of them together lately where Ben looks so happy, happier than he usually looks when he's with J. Lo. That's not lost on J. Lo. She doesn't think Ben wants Jen back — J. Lo even likes Jen very much — but what woman wouldn't be a little jealous?"

