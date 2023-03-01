Jenna Bush Hager Reassures 'Today' Viewers Hoda Kotb Is 'OK' After Revealing Cohost's Mysterious Whereabouts
Jenna Bush Hager addressed her cohost Hoda Kotb's whereabouts just a few hours after Craig Melvin gave more insight on the Today show.
“Willie [Geist] is in for Hoda, and we just want to let you all know that we heard you, and Hoda is OK,” Bush Hager, 41, said at the top of Today with Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, March 1. “She just has a family health matter she is dealing with."
Geist, 47, and Bush Hager noted how they "love" and "adore" the 58-year-old star and they will welcome her back with open arms.
As OK! previously reported, Melvin, who has been filling in for Kotb, gave an update on her whereabouts.
“We know a lot of you have been wondering how she’s doing. We can tell you that Hoda is OK, [but] she’s got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with,” he said at the time.
The mom-of-two hasn't been on a live show since February 17. Although she was on the February 20 episode of the Today show, it was pre-recorded due to the Presidents' Day holiday.
Kotb has been active on social media, as she posted cryptic messages in the past week. "Choose hope," she wrote on Monday, February 27, and the day before she wrote, "Sometimes miracles are just people with kind hearts," alongside the caption, "Happy sunday xo."
Of course, fans flooded the author's comments section and demanded to know where she's been. "I just came to IG specifically to hear from you. I tunes into NBC and you’re missing! When are you coming back? 😢," while another said, "I miss you on the show. It’s just not the same."
A third person simply stated, "I hope everything is ok?" while another said, "Today show just isn’t the same without you! I hope you’re ok, but boy if they are letting you go.. people are going to drop like flies watching Today. We Love you, Hoda!"
One person added, "Worried about you. HOPE you are missing from Today for a happy reason, but surely am wondering if you are ok."