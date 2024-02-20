Hoda Kotb Shakes Off Kelly Rowland's Dressing Room Debacle, Praises Rita Ora for Filling in Last Minute

Though some have called out Kelly Rowland for her diva behavior after she apparently wasn't happy with the Today show's dressing rooms, Hoda Kotb is not letting the drama get to her.

“I just want to say this: I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland. I adore her, and I want her to come back on our show, and I want her to host again,” Kotb said on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Tuesday, February 20.