Jenna Bush Hager Insists She and Hoda Kotb Don't Want Their Stylist to 'Go Anywhere' After Fans Urge Them to 'Fire Her'

jenna bush and hodakotb
By:

Oct. 26 2023, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager clapped back at the haters.

On the Thursday, October 26, episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, the former president’s daughter scolded fans who criticized her and Hoda Kotb’s stylist’s outfit choices on social media.

jenna hoda wont fire stylist nbc
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb have hosted 'Today with Hoda and Jenna' since 2019.

The day before, the co-hosts participated in one of their frequent segments, “Choose the Look,” where the team chooses three looks, which they uploaded onto Instagram and viewers vote which outfit the stars wear the next day.

Stylist and executive producer Talia Parkinson-Jones showed the six outfits on Wednesday, October 25 and many people bashed her for the options.

“Which look should @hodakotb wear on tomorrow’s show? Leave your vote in the comments!” the upload read, to which one user replied, “Come on fashion team do better cause …. This ain’t it.”

“Hoda should think about calling out sick tomorrow!” another added, while a third said, “Again. WHO chooses this crap? It’s all ugly. Hoda is beautiful and deserves better. Out of them all, B isn’t as ugly. My Gawd. I can pick out clothes better.”

jenna hoda wont fire stylist nbc
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb are close friends as well as co-hosts.

A new stylist,” a fourth person quipped.

Bush Hager addressed these hateful comments on their most recent show, saying, “Thank you Talia, and Talia, I hope you didn’t read the comments, because they weren’t true.”

Kotb, 59, shot a confused look at Bush Hager, 41, wondering what she was referring to.

“Well people said, ‘fire the stylist,’ and we don’t want you to go anywhere!” the mother-of-three insisted.

jenna hoda wont fire stylist nbc
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb share the same stylist for their show.

Parkinson-Jones played it cool, noting the co-hosts “look fabulous.”

“The proof is in the pudding!” Bush Hager said.

Kotb then explained that they love doing this segment with Parkinson-Jones because she’s able to “step out of my comfort zone” and “that’s what life’s about.”

“Like you can find the exact outfit, you say this looks like a Jenna outfit or this looks like a Hoda outfit or whatever, but I do think it’s fun,” she added.

Bush Hager interjected, joking that Parkinson-Jones chooses “high fashion” outfits and “not everybody can handle that hotness.”

jenna hoda
Jenna Bush Hager is the daughter of President George W. Bush.

During Thursday’s show, Kotb ended up in a tan top and white belted skirt, while Bush Hager wore a form fitting rainbow stripped dress.

Both co-hosts shared that they thought the looks were “cute” and felt “really good” in them.

“I feel very comfortable. I like this look, thank you to everybody who voted. Thank you to Talia for choosing it,” Kotb said, while Bush Hager admitted she was initially worried that she was showing “too much cleavage,” but Kotb assured her it was “actually not” too much.

