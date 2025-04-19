Is Kelly Clarkson Ready to Say Goodbye to Her Successful Daytime Talk Show?
For the first time since she became a household name in daytime talk show hosting, Kelly Clarkson is contemplating a future that could give her more freedom.
In March, the "Since U Been Gone" singer took a nearly two-weeks absence from her talk show due to a family-related "personal matter," and rumor has it that she might not renew her contract for The Kelly Clarkson Show when it ends next year.
"She plans on fulfilling her obligation," an insider revealed to Life & Style. "What she’ll do when the actual contract is up seems to be the million-dollar question."
If she opts not to renew her contract, it could free her up for music, songwriting, and perhaps even a Las Vegas residency.
"Kelly loves the crew, singing with her band, and interviewing guests — she’s just tired of the grind of a daily talk show," an insider shared.
With responsibilities weighing heavily, Clarkson has moments of regret about spending enough quality time with her children. "Kelly has a very positive attitude, but it could be that she just realized how much time flies. So she’s weighing her options," the source dished.
From soaring to the top as American Idol's first winner to snagging 22 Emmys for The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson has achieved what many only dream of.
The Kelly Clarkson Show debuted on September 9, 2019, forging ahead even during the COVID-19 pandemic, filming from her homes in California and Montana.
"We have laughed together, we have cried together," she shared with her studio audience while celebrating her show's 1,000th episode in March. "I’ve [been] lost, alone, a lot… And along the way, we found comfort in one another."
But with fame come sacrifices, and lately, she’s questioning whether she can keep up with the relentless pace.
She kept going despite filing for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the father of her two children and her former manager, in 2020.
"The thing that’s been kind of hard to navigate is I am an open book," Clarkson noted while speaking to Entertainment Tonight. "But at some point, I’m a mama bear more than I am a person in the public eye. So I care 100 percent more about my children than I do anything else on this planet."
After years of legal battles, she was ordered to pay Blackstock over $1.3 million along with hefty monthly support until January 31, 2024. The outcome left her feeling the emotional toll as she settled into life as a single mom, and an insider said "she’s still not completely over it."
"Her trust issues are something she’s working on regaining. Moving to New York was part of that healing process and it helped," the insider shared.
Now a primary custodian, Clarkson’s kids are flourishing in New York, but navigating co-parenting with Blackstock has proven tricky, as she is "still on bad terms with him and the rest of the family."
With romance on the back burner, Clarkson admitted she's worried about putting herself back out there. "I get so nervous. It’s not that I don’t think I’m a prize, I just find it awkward," she said on her show.
So far, she hasn’t had much luck. "Honestly, she feels that there’s not enough time in the day," said the insider, revealing that dating isn’t a priority amid her busy schedule.
Despite her rocky marriage, she finds comfort in companionship. "She doesn’t necessarily need to have a man in her life, but she’d like one," said the insider. "She misses the companionship, someone to share the highs and the lows of life with."
While money isn’t the driving factor in her decision, NBC likely won’t let their star slip away without a fight. "I don’t think Kelly is playing a money game with her bosses at NBC at all," noted the insider, emphasizing that "she doesn’t want to seem ungrateful."