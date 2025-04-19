Is Kelly Clarkson Ready to Say Goodbye to Her Successful Daytime Talk Show?

For the first time since she became a household name in daytime talk show hosting, Kelly Clarkson is contemplating a future that could give her more freedom.

In March, the "Since U Been Gone" singer took a nearly two-weeks absence from her talk show due to a family-related "personal matter," and rumor has it that she might not renew her contract for The Kelly Clarkson Show when it ends next year.

"She plans on fulfilling her obligation," an insider revealed to Life & Style. "What she’ll do when the actual contract is up seems to be the million-dollar question."