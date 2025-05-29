or
Hoda Kotb Throws Shade at Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley’s Romance: 'You Think This Is Real?'

Photo of Hoda Kotb, Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus
Source: MEGA/@billyraycyrus/Instagram

By:

May 29 2025, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

Hoda Kotb has her doubts about Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley.

The former TODAY host, 60, was skeptical when asked about the new couple during a Wednesday, May 28, appearance on TODAY With Jenna & Friends.

Hoda Kotb's Opinion on Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Hoda Kotb raised an eyebrow about Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus.

"You think this is real?" she asked E! News co-host Justin Sylvester with a raised eyebrow. "You do?...What?!...So it's the real thing?...Okay."

Kotb immediately indicated her shock about the unlikely couple when Jenna Bush Hager raised the topic, commenting about how "this is so juicy."

"What is happening here?" she questioned Sylvester with wide eyes.

"I'm going to be real. I thought this was going to be some quick celebrity relationship. I thought they were going to realize they were better off as friends..." he admitted. "I think she met a country guy who's simple, who just has a bunch of land, who wants to sit around and tell her how beautiful she is...he took a flight to go meet her in Rome. This is really crazy."

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Justin Sylvester admitted he also had doubts at first over the pair's romance.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley's Red Carpet Debut

Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley stepped out in public together.

Hurley and Cyrus made their red carpet debut during Memorial Day weekend in Italy at the Orizzonti | Rosso Exhibition Opening Dinner at Palazzo Barberini.

The actress stunned in a hot pink, plunging gown, while her man honored his Southern roots in a black leather cowboy hat and sunglasses.

On Monday, May 26, Cyrus shared an Instagram Reel of them walking arm-in-arm, writing, "With my beautiful girlfriend in Rome ❤️."

Elizabeth Hurley Speaks on Her Relationship With Billy Ray Cyrus

private elizabeth hurley having fun billy ray cyrus living best life
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus took a trip to Rome.

The Gossip Girl alum, 59, previously admitted how several people found her romance "a little surprising."

"It’s not surprising to me because we’re actually quite similar and get on extremely well..." she said during a cancer research foundation party on Tuesday, May 13. "We both like to laugh a lot, and we both love the country. And we both love country music, both love movies. We’ve got a lot in common — and cowboy boots, definitely."

When Did Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Start Dating?

private elizabeth hurley having fun billy ray cyrus living best life
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus debuted their relationship on Easter.

The lovebirds hard-launched their relationship on Easter with an Instagram photo of Cyrus kissing his woman on the cheek. However, it was reported that they have been dating since long before April.

"Liz’s friends have known about it for a while. It’s not a new thing," a source told a news outlet. "She had sworn them to secrecy, and they didn’t tell anyone outside her tight circle of mostly gay men. Now that she’s announced it, everyone is chattering about it. Liz has a history of dating eccentric guys, so it’s not a huge surprise she’d fall for Billy."

