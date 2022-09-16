Savannah Guthrie Declares Her Love For 'Today' Colleague Hoda Kotb Despite Feud Rumors

Trying to clear the air? While the alleged tension between Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb has been the subject of rumors for months, the former seems to be trying to put the whispers to rest by showing her affection for her coanchor via social media.

On Wednesday, September 14, Guthrie posted a photo of the pair on her Instagram Story alongside three orange heart emojis. She followed up with a snap of herself and then another one of her, Kotb and their Today costar Craig Melvin.