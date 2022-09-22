'Today' Hosts Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie Reveal What A Day In Their Life Looks Like Following Feud Rumors
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are busy women! Earlier this week, the two Today show hosts teamed up to show fans what a day in their bustling lives looks like while filming the popular morning show — and it starts bright and early.
Kotb and Guthrie started their day at 4:45 A.M. sharp by driving to 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City where they immediately got to work preparing for their interviews with guests. By 6 A.M., they were with their team of hair and makeup artists who made sure the co-anchors were camera ready before the show began at 7 A.M. local time.
SAVANNAH GUTHRIE OVERSLEEPS, MAKES IT TO 'TODAY' SHOW WITH 20 MINUTES TO SPARE AS STAFFERS ENRAGED OVER HER LATEST ANTICS
During the first commercial break at 7:24 A.M., the two moms enjoyed a quick Face Time session with their kids as they got ready for their own day at school.
Following the four hour news show, Kotb and Guthrie picked up their children from school — Kotb shares daughters Haley and Hope with ex Joel Schiffman, while Guthrie has daughter Vale and son Charles with husband Michael Feldman.
HODA KOTB MAKES CRYPTIC POST ABOUT 'TRUST' & 'TIMING' AS RUMORS SWIRL THAT SAVANNAH GUTHRIE WANTS HER OUSTED FROM 'TODAY'
On the day of the interview, around 4 P.M., Guthrie was on her way to the airport to jet off to London where she covered news on the Royal family following Queen Elizabeth II's passing.
Meanwhile, around 7:20 P.M., Kotb was still busy at work hosting a watch party for the Today show's sports series Inside The Game. An hour later, she was ready for some shut eye, while Guthrie was preparing for her next day of work on the airplane.
As OK! previously reported, Kotb and Guthrie are rumored to be embroiled in a heated, behind-the-scenes feud while putting on a united front for the cameras and on social media. The duo reportedly "can't stand" each other, and sources spilled Guthrie once wanted Kotb replaced.
"Savannah is the boss. After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willy Geist in Hoda's role, but his ratings were just not up to par for the network," an insider noted. "Hoda out-maneuvered Savannah and got the spot."