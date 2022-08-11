'Today' Show Anchor Savannah Guthrie Purposely Overslept To Show NBC 'Who Is Boss', It's Claimed
Showing them who's boss! Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie sent staff into a frenzy after oversleeping and arriving on set 20 minutes before the morning chat-fest was set to air, but a source suggested the broadcast journalist was purposely late in order to keep NBC on their toes.
"She is showing them who is the boss and that they can’t do the show without her," the insider explained. "When Savannah doesn’t show up for work the entire force of NBC News is dispatched to find out where she is."
MSNBC ANCHOR NICOLLE WALLACE 'COULD REPLACE HODA' IN 'TODAY' SHOW BLOODBATH: 'BACKSTABBERS' SAVANNAH GUTHRIE & JENNA BUSH HAGER REPORTEDLY CONSPIRE TO OUST 'LIGHTWEIGHT' KOTB
"Savannah simply isn’t allowed to ‘go off the grid’, what if there is breaking news?," the insider added.
“Producers, assistants, executives, security, hair and makeup people are all waiting for her to arrive," the insider continued. "If she’s one minute late, everyone would notice. If she’s 10 minutes late, it’s CODE RED."
PLAYING NICE: SAVANNAH GUTHRIE POSTS BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE FOR HODA KOTB AMID HEATED FEUD
"There is always a morning meeting ahead of the show, and if she isn’t there at that point, we’re talking about staff in hysterics and someone being called to break down her door."
Despite usually being picked up for work promptly at 4 A.M. everyday, Guthrie rolled out of bed in a rush and arrived at the studio at 6:40 A.M. on Thursday, August 11. The television personality opened up about the slip-up on social media.
"15 minutes ago with no hair, no makeup," she said. "It was a terrifying sight but some miracle workers upstairs rolled me in and I'm very happy to be here."
Although NBC staffers and Guthrie's assistants hurriedly helped the anchor get ready in record time, rumors continue to swirl that Guthrie is rude to them and often ignores them. As OK! previously reported, she was talking on her phone while her hair and makeup teams were hard at work, failing to make eye contact with them or say a simple thank you.
Page Six was first to report Guthrie's alleged power move.