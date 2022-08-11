Savannah Guthrie Oversleeps, Makes It To 'Today' Show With 20 Minutes To Spare As Staffers Enraged Over Her Latest Antics
Savannah Guthrie started her day on the wrong note, as she overslept and barely made it to the Today show with about 20 minutes to spare.
On Thursday, August 11, the news anchor revealed via social media that she "overslept big time" and was still in the car at 6:34 a.m. (The Today show starts airing at 7 a.m. ET.)
Fortunately, she was able to put things together quickly, as she was in the hair and makeup chair at 6:40 a.m., and 14 minutes later, she walked into the studio. "I'm going to make it!" she said as she sat alongside Craig Melvin.
Melvin couldn't help but poke fun of Guthrie's mishap.
"Savannah Guthrie rolled in about 15 minutes ago. She overslept! She is normal!" he exclaimed.
"15 minutes ago with no hair, no makeup. It was a terrifying sight but some miracle workers upstairs rolled me in and I'm very happy to be here," Guthrie said to which he replied, "We're very happy to have you."
The news comes one day after the mom-of-two was reportedly rude to staffers.
When getting some touch-ups done, she apparently didn't make eye contact with the hair and makeup team — and she never said thank you for their hard work.
As OK! reported, there's been a lot of tension between Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on set, and staffers have taken the latter's side as she is "warm and friendly," an insider noted.
"Savannah is the boss. After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willie Geist in Hoda's role, but his ratings were just not up to par for the network," an insider told The Sun. "Hoda out maneuvered Savannah and got the spot."
However, Guthrie seems to be playing nice, as she wished Kotb a happy birthday earlier this week. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ... OUR LOVE AND LIGHT @hodakotb," Guthrie wrote at the time.