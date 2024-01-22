Sofía Vergara Admits Marriage to Joe Manganiello Ended 'Because My Husband Was Younger'

"Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger," Vergara — who started dating Manganiello in May 2014 before tying the knot in November 2015 — confessed during an interview with a news outlet that was published on Monday, January 15. "He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom."

The America's Got Talent judge is already a parent to her son, Manolo, 32, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez in 1991 before divorcing in 1993 — though it seems Manganiello, 47, wants to experience what it's like to be a father of one of his own.