Sofía Vergara Admits Marriage to Joe Manganiello Ended 'Because My Husband Was Younger'
Sofía Vergara revealed the one dilemma her marriage couldn't overcome.
The 51-year-old recently opened up about the truth behind her marital demise roughly six months after her estranged husband, Joe Manganiello, filed for divorce and called it quits on their nearly nine-year union.
"Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger," Vergara — who started dating Manganiello in May 2014 before tying the knot in November 2015 — confessed during an interview with a news outlet that was published on Monday, January 15. "He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom."
The America's Got Talent judge is already a parent to her son, Manolo, 32, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez in 1991 before divorcing in 1993 — though it seems Manganiello, 47, wants to experience what it's like to be a father of one of his own.
"I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore," Vergara explained regarding why she isn't interested in having another child at age 51. "I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother."
And while her marriage to Manganiello is the second one to fail for the Modern Family actress, she isn't completely opposed to finding a new flame in the future — as long as he doesn't want to make babies with the brunette bombshell.
"So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children," she declared. "I’m almost in menopause, it’s the natural way of things."
"When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life. That’s what I have to do," Vergara quipped of her son, whose love life has been kept pretty private throughout the years.
While the Hot Pursuit star feels too old to mother a newborn, Vergara promised fans she's still thriving in all other aspects of her life — even after admitting the term "middle-aged" sounded "horrible."
"I feel very fulfilled. I’ve done much more in my career than I ever dreamed of. I never dreamed of being an actress. It was an accident. I’ve been hosting America’s Got Talent for four years, a show where I have a lot of fun, I’m hosting this series all over the world, I have my own clothing and beauty brand. I can’t even think of complaining about anything," the Griselda star expressed while reflecting on her successful career.
El País interviewed Vergara.