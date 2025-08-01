Get the Party Started! Sophie Turner, Jessica Alba and More Stars With Spritzers

Amanda Holden enjoyed some time off with her family and friends in Corfu after working non-stop for months in 2024.

In an Instagram post from the vacation, the 54-year-old Britain's Got Talent judge held her spritz high while basking in the sun in an orange one-piece swimsuit from The Refined Spirit's Summerwear Collection. She donned a straw hat and sunglasses for added protection as she relaxed seaside on a portable deck chair.

Holden wrote, "Insta v reality 🌴🇬🇷😂."