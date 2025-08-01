Get the Party Started! Sophie Turner, Jessica Alba and More Stars With Spritzers
Alix Earle
During a beach day in Italy in July 2024, Alix Earle took a refreshing sip of spritz as she soaked up the sun on a beach towel. She amped up her summer look with a patterned, cleavage-baring swimsuit, a straw hat and sunglasses.
"spritz me," Earle captioned the upload.
Amanda Holden
Amanda Holden enjoyed some time off with her family and friends in Corfu after working non-stop for months in 2024.
In an Instagram post from the vacation, the 54-year-old Britain's Got Talent judge held her spritz high while basking in the sun in an orange one-piece swimsuit from The Refined Spirit's Summerwear Collection. She donned a straw hat and sunglasses for added protection as she relaxed seaside on a portable deck chair.
Holden wrote, "Insta v reality 🌴🇬🇷😂."
Campbell 'Pookie' Puckett
"life of my dreams🙏🏻 #couple #marriedlife #trend #pookie," Campbell "Pookie" Puckett captioned an Instagram video that showed her mixing up a St-Germain Hugo Spritz.
Her husband, Jett Puckett, and their daughter, Paloma, also appeared in the short clip.
Jessica Alba
Months after filing for divorce from Cash Warren, Jessica Alba showed her estranged husband what he's missing when she had the "perfect summer day" in May.
In one snap, the Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer actress was all smiles as she lifted her glass of what appeared to be an Aperol Spritz while enjoying her lunch by the water.
Kate Upton
In February 2020, Kate Upton displayed her front assets in a two-piece yellow swimsuit while indulging in a citrusy sip aboard a yacht. She accessorized with a straw visor, hoop earrings and sunglasses for the outing.
"Enjoying some vitamin sea 🌊," she captioned the post.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner paused for a morning spritz in a July 2020 update. She sported an orange and brown asymmetrical dress in the snap, with its cutout design offering a peek at her famous cleavage.
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner stunned in an all-white outfit at the St-Germain Terrace at Sea Containers London on July 15. She hosted her friends on the famous terrace, raising a St-Germain Hugo Spritz during the outing.