or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Sophie Turner
OK LogoPHOTOS

Get the Party Started! Sophie Turner, Jessica Alba and More Stars With Spritzers

hot celebrities with spritzers sophie turner jessica alba
Source: Getty, Dave Bennett; @jessicaalba/Instagram

These stars made a glass of spritz the most stylish part of their sun-soaked looks!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 1 2025, Published 6:31 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Alix Earle

alix earle
Source: @alix_earle/Instagram

Alix Earle enjoyed an Italian getaway with her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios.

During a beach day in Italy in July 2024, Alix Earle took a refreshing sip of spritz as she soaked up the sun on a beach towel. She amped up her summer look with a patterned, cleavage-baring swimsuit, a straw hat and sunglasses.

"spritz me," Earle captioned the upload.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Holden

amanda holden
Source: @noholdenback/Instagram

Amanda Holden flaunted her bikini body at 54.

Amanda Holden enjoyed some time off with her family and friends in Corfu after working non-stop for months in 2024.

In an Instagram post from the vacation, the 54-year-old Britain's Got Talent judge held her spritz high while basking in the sun in an orange one-piece swimsuit from The Refined Spirit's Summerwear Collection. She donned a straw hat and sunglasses for added protection as she relaxed seaside on a portable deck chair.

Holden wrote, "Insta v reality 🌴🇬🇷😂."

Article continues below advertisement

Campbell 'Pookie' Puckett

campbell pookie puckett
Source: @campbellhuntpuckett/Instagram

Campbell 'Pookie' Puckett exchanged vows with Jett Puckett in April 2018.

"life of my dreams🙏🏻 #couple #marriedlife #trend #pookie," Campbell "Pookie" Puckett captioned an Instagram video that showed her mixing up a St-Germain Hugo Spritz.

Her husband, Jett Puckett, and their daughter, Paloma, also appeared in the short clip.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Alba

jessica alba
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba has recently sparked dating rumors with Danny Ramirez.

MORE ON:
Sophie Turner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Months after filing for divorce from Cash Warren, Jessica Alba showed her estranged husband what he's missing when she had the "perfect summer day" in May.

In one snap, the Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer actress was all smiles as she lifted her glass of what appeared to be an Aperol Spritz while enjoying her lunch by the water.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Upton

kate upton
Source: @kateupton/Instagram

Kate Upton put on an eye-popping display in the upload.

In February 2020, Kate Upton displayed her front assets in a two-piece yellow swimsuit while indulging in a citrusy sip aboard a yacht. She accessorized with a straw visor, hoop earrings and sunglasses for the outing.

"Enjoying some vitamin sea 🌊," she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner

kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner showed off her sun-kissed skin in the update.

Kylie Jenner paused for a morning spritz in a July 2020 update. She sported an orange and brown asymmetrical dress in the snap, with its cutout design offering a peek at her famous cleavage.

Article continues below advertisement

Sophie Turner

sophie turner
Source: David Benett for Getty Images  

Sophie Turner is currently dating Peregrine Pearson.

Sophie Turner stunned in an all-white outfit at the St-Germain Terrace at Sea Containers London on July 15. She hosted her friends on the famous terrace, raising a St-Germain Hugo Spritz during the outing.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.