Single Jessica Alba Stuns in Cleavage-Baring Bikini While on Vacation: Photos

Earlier in May, Alba shared a video in a black-and-white sports bra and leggings as she showed off her summer workout routine. The mom-of-one, who suffered a mysterious injury that left her on crutches last month, is "slowly but surely coming back." She cycled through a series of reverse flys with weights, chest presses and bent-over rows.

Her son, Hayes, 7, worked out beside her with smaller weights and even helped her stretch out her back in between exercises. She concluded her workout by ditching dumbbells for cable machines.

"Okay, I'm really out of shape," she concluded after an exhausting plank, which she deemed "the most important part" of her regimen.

The film star captioned the social media share, "Getting back into it. #NotEasy — but I had a cute little nugget motivating me," as "Tití Me Preguntó" by Bad Bunny played in the background.