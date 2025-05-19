Single Jessica Alba Stuns in Cleavage-Baring Bikini While on Vacation: Photos
Jessica Alba is soaking in the sun as a single woman while on vacation.
The actress, 44, appeared summer-ready in a white printed bikini that bared her cleavage on Sunday, May 18.
Jessica Alba's Beach Day
Alba laid on a beach towel in a two-piece swimsuit, which she accessorized with large brown sunglasses, hoop earrings and a white, beaded choker. She gave a behind-the-scenes look at several moments from her warm-weather day in a photo dump, including an image of her holding up what appeared to be an Aperol Spritz while eating lunch by the water.
The Trigger Warning star sat across from her friend Jordan Joy Hewson, who posed with the same beverage. The ladies split an avocado-packed appetizer and fish with pomegranate seeds. They also smiled for a selfie in front of a bright blue pool and ocean.
Earlier in the Instagram carousel, Alba videoed herself tying a white maxi dress, topped with a beige blazer and large tote bag. She snapped a mirror selfie from her room in the chic ensemble before stepping outdoors.
The Honest Beauty founder captioned her post, "The perfect summer day," as fans flooded the comments section calling her "beautiful."
Jessica Alba's Post-Injury Workout Routine
Earlier in May, Alba shared a video in a black-and-white sports bra and leggings as she showed off her summer workout routine. The mom-of-one, who suffered a mysterious injury that left her on crutches last month, is "slowly but surely coming back." She cycled through a series of reverse flys with weights, chest presses and bent-over rows.
Her son, Hayes, 7, worked out beside her with smaller weights and even helped her stretch out her back in between exercises. She concluded her workout by ditching dumbbells for cable machines.
"Okay, I'm really out of shape," she concluded after an exhausting plank, which she deemed "the most important part" of her regimen.
The film star captioned the social media share, "Getting back into it. #NotEasy — but I had a cute little nugget motivating me," as "Tití Me Preguntó" by Bad Bunny played in the background.
Why Did Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Break Up?
Alba split from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, in December 2024 due to "irreconcilable differences." The former couple shares three children: Hayes and daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13.
Despite the recent separation, the family showed a united front on Easter this April. Jessica shared a smiley snapshot of everyone on the grass before Hayes embarked on an Easter egg hunt.
A source revealed the exes "aren’t bitter," "still like each other and plan on staying cordial."