How Catherine O'Hara's 'Spirit' 'Said Goodbye' to Family Days Before Her Death

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Source: MEGA Catherine O'Hara died in January from a pulmonary embolism.

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Michael has now revealed he had experienced a striking dream shortly beforehand in which he embraced his sister – something he only came to interpret as a farewell after her passing. The siblings, who lived in different cities with Catherine based in Los Angeles, were not in frequent contact in the days leading up to her death, as she preferred not to speak on the phone. A family source told us: "For those closest to Catherine, there's a strong feeling that what happened wasn't just coincidence – it felt like a moment of connection that carried real emotional significance. The idea that she was able to reach out, even in that subconscious way through a dream, has brought a degree of comfort in an otherwise devastating time."

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Source: MEGA Catherine O'Hara's brother Michael O'Hara had a dream about her before she died.

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"There's a shared sense among the family that her presence hasn't simply disappeared. They feel it around them in small, quiet ways, which has helped them process the loss and hold on to a sense of closeness," they added. Speaking on his "Dreams of Our Loved Ones" podcast, Michael described his dream experience in detail, saying: "Recently I had a death in the family. Very unexpected and very, very sad. I always cherish the times I can meet with a loved one in the dream state. Actually, oddly enough, I had a dream days, a few days before she died, my sister. And I was hugging her, which was really beautiful. And I guess it was sort of a goodbye." He added: "She didn't really want to talk on the phone... and she didn't live close by, she's in Los Angeles."

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Source: MEGA Catherine O'Hara reportedly didn't want to talk on the phone with her family.

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In the weeks after her death, Michael said he experienced further dreams involving his sister, which he interpreted as ongoing connections. He recalled one in which he visited her in what he described as a new home. Michael added: "Since then, I've had a lovely dream where I was visiting her, and she was in a new house and it was being renovated and she was really busy choosing furniture and couches. And she said: 'You can sleep here anytime, Michael. You can come over and stay anytime.'" Another source said: "Moments like that have taken on a huge emotional weight for the family. It's not just about remembering Catherine as she was – it's about feeling as though she's still present in some form, still part of their lives in a way that goes beyond memory. They've found comfort in the idea that these experiences are a continuation of the bond they shared, rather than a final ending."

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Source: MEGA Michael O'Hara said his sister's death was unexpected.