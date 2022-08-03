How Is Jo Koy Handling Split From Chelsea Handler?
Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler appear to be amicable following their split earlier in the summer.
"It's great. It's always been that way, so it's the next chapter," the funnyman maintained of where the exes' relationship stands after splitting ahead of their one-year anniversary in September. "We're great friends and that's how it will always be."
Pointing out he will "always champion" his ex and she will do the same for him, Koy gushed in a Tuesday, August 2, interview: "we're gonna win, you know what I mean? Everyone wins!"
DESPERATE FOR ATTENTION? CHELSEA HANDLER GOES NUDE WITH JUST TAPE COVERING PRIVATE PARTS FOLLOWING SPLIT WITH JO KOY
Koy and Handler were longtime friends before giving it a go at a relationship, with the comedians sparking romance rumors in early September 2021 when they were spotted cozying up together at a baseball game. The former flames originally met when Koy was a panelist on the blonde babe's E! talk show Chelsea Lately more than a decade ago.
Though they appeared to be living on cloud nine these past few months, with both stars often praising the other on their respective social media accounts, Handler stunned fans last month when she announced they decided to part ways.
"It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now," Handler shared. "I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us."
Explaining Koy "blew [her] heart open with love," Handler told her millions of followers that because of him, "my life experience has changed forever."
"To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I've never been more optimistic for the future," she concluded.
Since the shocking announcement, Handler has hinted at what went wrong in the relationship, noting she was willing to bend only so much to make it work. “It’s nice to bend for people. It’s nice to learn how to compromise. It’s nice to learn how to demonstrate my love publicly. … I believe Jo needed that," she shared. "… But you can’t change somebody intrinsically."
Handler offered that she has done a "lot of work on herself to process" her own trauma, suggesting the 51-year-old wasn't willing to meet her halfway.
CHELSEA HANDLER GOES SKIING TOPLESS TO CELEBRATE 47TH BIRTHDAY ALONGSIDE BEAU JO KOY FOLLOWING UNEXPECTED HEALTH SCARE
“I understand the wanting to avoid that, the avoidance of wanting to look in with that,” Handler acknowledged, “and I think I’m at a place in my life that I have to be with somebody who is where I’m at with that."