Loving Life!Single Chelsea Handler All Smiles & Shimmies After Jo Koy Split
Chelsea Handler appears to be doing A-OK in her newfound single life.
Before the comedian took the stage for her Thursday, July 28, show, she let loose backstage, smiling and dancing in preparation. Looking striking in a flattering, white jumpsuit with her blonde locks in perfected curls, Handler let loose as she danced along to Lizzo's "Good as Hell" tune.
Bobbing her head and shaking her hips side-to-side, Handler smiled bright, joking: "This is my rhythm... and then I just show my a** because I'm out of moves," as she tucked herself behind the bathroom wall in her dressing room.
DID CHELSEA HANDLER JUST GIVE DETAILS ABOUT GWYNETH PALTROW'S UNCONVENTIONAL RELATIONSHIP?
After her packed show concluded, Handler topped off the night with her pals, as they chowed down at what appeared to be a Greek restaurant, enjoying everything from bowls of fries to Greek salads and lamb chops.
From the looks of it, Handler is back to her usual self despite recently calling it quits with longtime-friend-turned-boyfriend Jo Koy. Though the Chelsea Lately alum announced the breakup earlier this month, she and the funnyman actually pulled the plug on their romance in June.
As for what went wrong? Handler recently spilled in a podcast interview that she had to walk away from the relationship because she was bending too much to make it work — and didn't want to break.
Handler admitted she was willing, "to do so much bending,” until she reached "a line," furthering: "I’m proud of myself because I didn’t let myself cross that line."
Handler and Koy went public with their relationship in the end of September 2021, with the two often gushing about their love on their respective social medias in the months passing.
CHELSEA HANDLER HINTS AT WHAT WENT WRONG IN JO KOY RELATIONSHIP: 'I HAVE TO CHOOSE MYSELF'
And as Handler returns to the single world, she already jumped back to her old antics, recently stripping down on her social media, an activity her pals and fans have often praised her for. On Tuesday, July 26, Handler posted a video recreating Lizzo's TikTok clip dancing in nothing but Balenciaga caution tape.
Using the viral video as inspiration, Handler decided to recreate the look, dancing to the musician's single “About D*mn Time” in blue tape that showed off her chest and back side. Though Handler used a peach emoji to block her 4.6 million Instagram followers from catching a glimpse of her behind, she cheekily teased the camera, turning around and smiling as she hilariously tried dancing while wrapped up.