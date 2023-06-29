Vanna White Demands at Least Half of Pat Sajak's $15 Million Salary to Return to 'Wheel of Fortune'
Vanna White is making sure the execs at Wheel of Fortune know her worth!
Now that Pat Sajak will be departing the beloved game show, the longtime letter turner reportedly demanded she get a significant bump in her salary for her to return for another season.
According to insiders, White — who has raked in $3 million per season for the past 18 years without a pay raise — and her attorney, Bryan Freedman, made it clear she wanted at least half the amount Sajak currently makes, which is a reported $15 million annually.
"After 41 years as a model employee and more the face of that show than him [Pat], asking for 50 [percent] of what he makes seems like a no-brainer," a source close to the 66-year-old spilled. "She feels like it's a statement for all women."
Insiders noted that despite White drawing a line in the sand, negotiations have been "very difficult." However, the former beauty queen is not afraid to walk away if higher-ups don't meet her price, with the source pointing out that her request is "a minimum of what is fair."
While White continues to fight for a larger salary, it was announced that Ryan Seacrest will be taking over Sajak's longtime job. "I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," the American Idol alum wrote in a Tuesday, June 27, statement shared to Instagram.
"I can say along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna White on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them," he said in part.
As OK! previously reported, Seacrest will allegedly be making a whooping $28 million for taking the reins from the 76-year-old — making him the highest paid person on television.
