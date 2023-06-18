Vanna White Eyeing Pat Sajak's 'Wheel of Fortune' Job, Source Claims: She’s 'in it for the Long Haul'

"The next year is going to be quite the ride and Vanna wants to be a part of it all even after he leaves, and she hopes they don't force her out," the insider continued.

Since the blonde babe has co-hosted the show alongside Sajak since 1982, she is hoping to have her time in the spotlight after all these years.

"Vanna is in it for the long haul," the source added. "If she doesn't take over Pat's job when he is done, she would like to be a part of the selection process for Pat's replacement because if it is up to her, she is in it forever."