Vanna White Eyeing Pat Sajak's 'Wheel of Fortune' Job, Source Claims: She’s 'in it for the Long Haul'
After news broke that Pat Sajak is leaving Wheel of Fortune after 41 seasons, it looks like his costar Vanna White might be trying to take his job.
"Vanna doesn't want to leave Wheel of Fortune even after Pat's announcement of retirement and she would highly consider taking over his role as host on the show," the insider revealed.
"The next year is going to be quite the ride and Vanna wants to be a part of it all even after he leaves, and she hopes they don't force her out," the insider continued.
Since the blonde babe has co-hosted the show alongside Sajak since 1982, she is hoping to have her time in the spotlight after all these years.
"Vanna is in it for the long haul," the source added. "If she doesn't take over Pat's job when he is done, she would like to be a part of the selection process for Pat's replacement because if it is up to her, she is in it forever."
However, White is prepared to be waiting a while since they took their sweet time finding a replacement for Alex Trebek on Jeopardy! after he passed away in 2020. "Vanna knows that they are going to do the same thing they did with Alex Trebek and his replacement and make a huge to-do about it all. A year from now, if Vanna is gone from Wheel, it wasn't her decision," the insider claimed.
As OK! previously reported, the TV host, 76, confirmed he is stepping away from the game show.
“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," the 76-year-old said in a statement.
He continued, “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”
The TV star previously hinted retirement was in his future in an interview from September 2022.
"In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That's probably enough,' but this show will not die," Sajak told Entertainment Tonight.
"It appears I may go before the show," he added.
