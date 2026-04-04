EXCLUSIVE How Kate Middleton Used an Animated Social Media Post as 'Coded Bite Back at Her Critics' Source: MEGA Kate Middleton opted for an animated Mother's Day post to avoid criticism, a source claims. Aaron Tinney April 4 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Princess Kate shared an animated video celebrating Mother's Day.

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The change follows intense scrutiny in 2024, when an edited photograph shared during Kate's recovery from abdominal surgery was withdrawn by agencies and prompted a public apology amid her cancer treatment. A palace insider told us: "There was a clear awareness this time around that anything resembling a traditional photograph would immediately be picked apart again, regardless of intent Choosing animation was seen as a way of sidestepping that entirely – it removes the opportunity for critics to dissect details and, in that sense, acts as a quiet but pointed response to what happened previously." Kate said at the time of the controversy: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day."

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Source: MEGA Princess Kate was under public scrutiny after sharing an edited photograph on Mother's Day.

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The episode, which unfolded rapidly online, became a global talking point and placed the princess under intense public scrutiny during what aides described as a deeply challenging personal period. A second source said: "From Catherine's perspective, the choice of an animated post was about regaining control over how she communicates publicly. By moving away from traditional imagery, she is effectively setting new boundaries around what can and cannot be scrutinized. There is also an element of signaling – showing that if her work is going to be questioned in that way, she will adapt rather than repeat the same approach. But it is a bit sad every move she makes is scrutinized on this level, as, despite her title, she is only human after all. So, the use of this animation was essentially a coded bite back at her critics."

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Source: MEGA Princess Kate's animated post reportedly shows her regaining control of her communication with the public.

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Supporters within royal circles are said to view the decision with a degree of sympathy. One senior palace aide said: "Those close to Catherine feel it is unfortunate that she reached a point where such a change felt necessary. There is a belief she was treated harshly at a time when she was already dealing with significant health challenges. The shift toward animation reflects a more cautious and controlled strategy moving forward." Insiders say every social media decision of Kate's is now considered through the lens of potential reaction, with a focus on minimizing controversy.

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Source: MEGA Kate Middleton apologized for editing a picture a few years ago.