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How Kate Middleton Used an Animated Social Media Post as 'Coded Bite Back at Her Critics'

Photo of Princess Kate.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton opted for an animated Mother's Day post to avoid criticism, a source claims.

April 4 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

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OK! can reveal Kate Middleton delivered a subtle but deliberate response to past criticism by opting for an animated Mother's Day post – a move insiders describe as a calculated way to avoid renewed scrutiny while sending a quiet message to detractors.

Kate, 44, marked the recent Mothering Sunday through her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, an initiative she launched in 2021, by sharing an animated video celebrating mothers, carers and caregivers.

The post, which read: "Today we celebrate every mother, carer and caregiver whose steady love gives children the foundations to thrive. Here's to all who nurture and guide with the quiet acts that shape the next generation. Happy Mother's Day," represented a notable shift from previous years, when she and her husband Prince William, 43, traditionally released a personal family photograph featuring their children – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

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Image of Princess Kate shared an animated video celebrating Mother's Day.
Source: MEGA

Princess Kate shared an animated video celebrating Mother's Day.

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The change follows intense scrutiny in 2024, when an edited photograph shared during Kate's recovery from abdominal surgery was withdrawn by agencies and prompted a public apology amid her cancer treatment.

A palace insider told us: "There was a clear awareness this time around that anything resembling a traditional photograph would immediately be picked apart again, regardless of intent Choosing animation was seen as a way of sidestepping that entirely – it removes the opportunity for critics to dissect details and, in that sense, acts as a quiet but pointed response to what happened previously."

Kate said at the time of the controversy: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day."

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Image of Princess Kate was under public scrutiny after sharing an edited photograph on Mother's Day.
Source: MEGA

Princess Kate was under public scrutiny after sharing an edited photograph on Mother's Day.

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The episode, which unfolded rapidly online, became a global talking point and placed the princess under intense public scrutiny during what aides described as a deeply challenging personal period.

A second source said: "From Catherine's perspective, the choice of an animated post was about regaining control over how she communicates publicly. By moving away from traditional imagery, she is effectively setting new boundaries around what can and cannot be scrutinized. There is also an element of signaling – showing that if her work is going to be questioned in that way, she will adapt rather than repeat the same approach. But it is a bit sad every move she makes is scrutinized on this level, as, despite her title, she is only human after all. So, the use of this animation was essentially a coded bite back at her critics."

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Image of Princess Kate's animated post reportedly shows her regaining control of her communication with the public.
Source: MEGA

Princess Kate's animated post reportedly shows her regaining control of her communication with the public.

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Supporters within royal circles are said to view the decision with a degree of sympathy.

One senior palace aide said: "Those close to Catherine feel it is unfortunate that she reached a point where such a change felt necessary. There is a belief she was treated harshly at a time when she was already dealing with significant health challenges. The shift toward animation reflects a more cautious and controlled strategy moving forward."

Insiders say every social media decision of Kate's is now considered through the lens of potential reaction, with a focus on minimizing controversy.

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image of Kate Middleton apologized for editing a picture a few years ago.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton apologized for editing a picture a few years ago.

Meanwhile, William marked Mother's Day separately by sharing a previously unseen photograph with his late mother Princess Diana Spencer, killed in a Paris car crash in 1997 at age 36.

He wrote: "Remembering my mother, today and every day. Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother's Day. W."

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