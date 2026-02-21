How Snoop Dogg's Latest Business Dream Was Inspired by Ryan Reynolds' Mega-Money Soccer Success

Article continues below advertisement

Snoop Dogg is setting his sights on turning Swansea City into both a Premier League contender and a global commercial force, with sources telling OK! his ambitions have been fueled by the staggering financial success of Ryan Reynolds' soccer investment. The rapper, 54, became a co-owner and investor in Swansea City last year, joining the Championship side as it competes in England's second tier. Speaking about his plans, Snoop has made clear he wants to be "hands-on," expand the club's reach far beyond Wales and generate the kind of financial returns that have transformed other celebrity-owned teams into global brands. Snoop said: "I want to be real hands on, I want to take the club in a direction maybe it hasn't been before." He added: "We want to take Swansea to the Premier League, and to do that we are going to need money – that's the reality of the game these days."

Outlining his commercial vision, he went on: "I want to introduce sponsorship deals and publicity that will make them a global name." Sources close to the rapper say that vision has been sharpened by watching the rise of Reynolds as a football owner. Reynolds, 49, bought Wrexham AFC alongside actor Rob McElhenney in 2021, when the club was valued at roughly $2.5 million. By 2025, estimates suggest Wrexham's valuation has soared to between $125 million and $19 0million, driven by global attention, sponsorships and a hit documentary series. One sports industry insider told us: "Snoop has watched what Ryan has done with Wrexham very closely. He sees how a smart football investment can turn into a massive business and cultural win, and he absolutely wants Swansea to be on that level."

Another source added: "This isn't just about passion for the game. Snoop wants to make serious money from this, the way Ryan has, and he believes Swansea can get there with the right backing." Snoop has also emphasized the importance of connecting with supporters. He said: "For real I want to meet with the fans. These fans are passionate, they are real, and I want to hear what they got to say when I am in Swansea."

Snoop confirmed plans to attend a match in person later this season and said the investment fulfilled a long-held ambition, adding: "I knew I always wanted to invest in a soccer team – it's been a dream of mine for years… it was all about waiting for the right opportunity." In a statement released in 2025, Snoop explained why Swansea appealed to him. He said: "My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City."

The rapper added: "The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working-class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me." Swansea's ownership group has been equally open about the commercial upside of bringing a global music star into the fold. In a statement, it said: "To borrow a phrase from Snoop's back catalogue, this announcement is the next episode for Swansea City as we seek to create new opportunities to boost the club's reach and profile."

