Snoop Dogg Claims His Wife Would Never Let Him Take $100 Million OnlyFans Offer to 'Pull That Thang Out' Online
Snoop Dogg isn't making his OnlyFans debut any time soon.
During the Monday, January 15, installment of his "Wake & Bake with Double S Express" show on Instagram Live, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper admitted he turned down the popular, adult content platform's offer to feature him because his wife, Shante Broadus, wouldn't be a fan of the idea.
"They were like, ‘OnlyFans wants you to come on there, Snoop. You could do about $100 million. All you gotta do is pull that thang out," he told viewers.
"I’m like, I got a black wife," he joked. "Ain’t no way in the world she gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money."
Snoop — real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. — and his wife were high school sweethearts. They tied the knot in 1997 and share kids Corde, 29, and Cordell, 26, and daughter Cori, 24.
Although the pair filed for divorce in 2004, they rekindled their relationship and had a vow renewal in 2008.
The award-winning artist opened up on their ups and downs over the years during a 2023 appearance on the Today show.
"To have a family and to be who we are ... we both wanted to get to that goal, and when we reached it, it was hard, definitely, because you got so many different things pulling you away from marriage, and people divorcing every other day," he explained at the time. "But when you truly love somebody, there ain't nothing you can do to break that up and I feel like that was true love at first sight."
Following years of feedback and support, in 2021, Shante officially took on the role of being her husband's manager.
"Shante has been guiding my career behind the scenes from day one," the 52-year-old said of his wife in a press release. "She has always been my final gut check with all my decisions, and I wouldn't be where I am today without her. I am grateful to have her as my official manager, helping to build the Snoop Dogg empire together."