Snoop Dogg Claims His Wife Would Never Let Him Take $100 Million OnlyFans Offer to 'Pull That Thang Out' Online

The award-winning artist opened up on their ups and downs over the years during a 2023 appearance on the Today show.

"To have a family and to be who we are ... we both wanted to get to that goal, and when we reached it, it was hard, definitely, because you got so many different things pulling you away from marriage, and people divorcing every other day," he explained at the time. "But when you truly love somebody, there ain't nothing you can do to break that up and I feel like that was true love at first sight."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!