Joe Rogan Slams Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for Suing 'Sweet' Justin Baldoni: 'The Whole Thing's Crazy'
Joe Rogan isn’t holding back when it comes to the It Ends With Us legal drama.
On the Saturday, March 22, episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the comedian and commentator weighed in on the messy lawsuit between Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and actor-director Justin Baldoni — and he didn’t mince words as he called out the couple.
“They f----- up,” the 67-year-old comedian said of the pair, claiming their filing “ruined their reputation.”
“Ryan’s trying to get out of it now. He’s trying to get out of the lawsuit and they’re like, ‘You are a key part of this,’” Rogan added.
Backing Baldoni, Rogan said the Aladdin alum had every right to fight back legally and go “hard in the paint” to clear his name. He also praised Baldoni for standing his ground, calling it a bold move that most in Hollywood would be too “scared” to make against "A-listers" like Reynolds and Lively.
“Especially, a guy like that who’s, like, known for being really sweet, nice guy and then he’s, like, ‘Alright, enough,'” Rogan said.
Lively and Reynolds’ lawsuit accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and of orchestrating a smear campaign against Lively. However, the Zookeeper alum claimed that the duo only did it because they were “trying to take over the movie.”
“The whole thing’s crazy. [Baldoni’s] suing The New York Times and he’s got a great case there, too,” Rogan added, referring to the director’s $400 million federal defamation lawsuit, which the newspaper has since filed a motion to dismiss.
Rogan also marveled at how Baldoni has come armed with pieces of evidence, including text messages, which the Jane the Virgin star stored on a public website, contradicting Lively’s accusations.
In one exchange, she reportedly invited Baldoni into her trailer while she was “pumping,” despite later accusing him of walking in on her “b------feeding” without consent.
“You literally have a text exchange back and forth,” Rogan said. “They just never thought that anybody was going to come out with the receipts.”
The drama is far from over as Lively is pushing to have Baldoni’s defamation case against her thrown out.
"This lawsuit is a profound abuse of the legal process that has no place in federal court. California law now expressly prohibits suing victims who make the decision to speak out against sexual harassment or retaliation, whether in a lawsuit or in the press,” the mother-of-four's lawyers Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson said in their statement.
Adding another layer to the chaos, Baldoni and Abel are also suing Baldoni’s former publicist, Stephanie Jones.
Jones had represented Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios last summer when reports surfaced about his issues with Lively. Abel was Jones’ partner at JONESWORKS PR and served as Baldoni’s main contact.
The lawsuit accused Jones of leaking texts that triggered the legal battle.
Court documents claim Jones became uneasy with negative press about her, leading her to launch a “revenge campaign” against Baldoni and Abel after they cut ties with JONESWORKS PR.
In The New York Times story detailing Lively’s allegations, the publication stated it had access to “thousands of pages of text messages and emails that she [Lively] obtained through a subpoena.”
Those messages are now believed to have come from Abel’s phone, which was seized in August 2024 when she informed Jones she was leaving JONESWORKS to start her own firm.