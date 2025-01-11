Tim Allen, 71, Shares How He Stays Fit and Achieved a 'Different Body Style' Over the Years

"It really changed how I looked, it was just weird. And so, I did that," he shared with ET. "As I get older, I don’t eat as much as I used to so everything kind of changed. It turned to a different body style."

Allen has starred in a wide range of family films and sitcoms over his more than 30-year career in the entertainment industry, from his role as Tim Taylor in Home Improvement to Mike Baxter on Last Man Standing. His new show, which premiered on Wednesday, January 8, tells the story of a widower named Matt whose estranged daughter — played by Kat Dennings — moves back in with him.