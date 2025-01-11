or
Tim Allen, 71, Shares How He Stays Fit and Achieved a 'Different Body Style' Over the Years

Tim Allen is currently starring in his new show 'Shifting Gears.'

Jan. 10 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Tim Allen has learned a few tips and tricks over the years on how to stay fit.

In a recent interview promoting his new sitcom Shifting Gears, the Toy Story voice actor, 71, revealed he got into the habit of doing pull-ups four days per week during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tim Allen will turn 72 years old on June 13, 2025.

"It really changed how I looked, it was just weird. And so, I did that," he shared with ET. "As I get older, I don’t eat as much as I used to so everything kind of changed. It turned to a different body style."

Allen has starred in a wide range of family films and sitcoms over his more than 30-year career in the entertainment industry, from his role as Tim Taylor in Home Improvement to Mike Baxter on Last Man Standing. His new show, which premiered on Wednesday, January 8, tells the story of a widower named Matt whose estranged daughter — played by Kat Dennings — moves back in with him.

Tim Allen has starred in a number of shows from 'Home Improvement' to 'The Santa Clauses.'

Earlier this week, Allen revealed he originally wasn't sure about doing another "linear TV" show.

"So if I did it, I want to elevate it," he explained to Us Weekly. "I pitched three things: I want a guy that lost his wife recently, so he’s dealing with grief; I want a guy with the family that doesn’t get along; and then he has a custom car shop."

Tim Allen has been married to wife Jane Hajduk since 2006.

The 71-year-old revealed this new character is much "closer" to who he is than his others.

"He's more like me. I’m more of an artist. I was a design student and a philosopher and my standup comedy is really about messing with people in a good way," he told the outlet. "I came from a huge family run by women. So my perspective is very different about men. I don’t think we run things. So I want this to be that guy. He’s not a man’s man in that term, and he wasn’t trying to be anything but what he does."

Tim Allen also starred in 'Last Man Standing' from 2011 to 2021.

"I’ve been through grief in my life with losing my father," he added of the similarities between himself and the show's main character. "I’ve been blessed to be a comedian and so that’s who this [character] is. If I did it again, I wanted to get as much closer to the [man] that I am."

