Pamela Anderson Says Tim Allen Had 'No Bad Intentions' When He Allegedly Flashed Her: 'It's His Job To Cross The Line'

As OK! previously reported, the model claimed The Santa Clause star, 69, was inappropriate while on the '90s set.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” she wrote.

The Baywatch alum, who was 23 at the time, while Allen was 37, claimed he “opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”