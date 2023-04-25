Howard Stern Says Don Lemon & Jeff Shell Were 'Lucky' to Be Fired on Same Day as Tucker Carlson: 'No One Will Even Notice'

Howard Stern had some thoughts about Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon's recent firings, which both occurred on Monday, April 24.

“The other big headline was this guy Tucker Carlson, who’s like the biggest thing on Fox News. He got fired, essentially, the speculation is that… not for what he said on air, but someone was– I don’t know, I don’t know what’s going on over there,” Stern said on the Tuesday, April 25, episode of his SiriusXM show, The Howard Stern Show.