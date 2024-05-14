Howard Stern Admits He Feels 'Weird' About Friend Jerry Seinfeld's Diss But Insists It 'Wasn’t Really That Big a Deal'
Howard Stern is addressing the elephant in the room.
Almost a week after Jerry Seinfeld dissed the star's lack of comedic chops — and then apologized — the disc jockey insisted the drama was being blown out of proportion.
Stern, 70. acknowledged he felt "weird" reading the actor's comments since they've known each other for so long, but he brushed it off.
"Jerry is a personal friend of ours. Especially his wife, Jessica [Seinfeld], is really good friends with [my wife], Beth [Stern]," he explained."[He] called me immediately and was like, ‘Oh, f---, I f----- up, and I want to apologize'. He goes, ‘You know when you’re on the air, and s--- just comes out wrong?'"
The author told the comedian, 70, he didn't need to apologize, admitting, "I’m the king of going on the air and having millions of regrets afterward."
“Apology accepted, I don’t care, and you know what? If I’m not a comedian, I’m an interviewer, I don’t know what I am. I always considered myself a bit of a comedian, but whatever it is, don’t worry about it," Stern continued.
The Seinfeld alum asked if he could come on Stern's show to talk about it, but he told the star, "‘Not necessary, I don’t wanna get into it. It’s awkward, it’s fine.’”
"I said, ‘I’ve had to apologize to you for s--- I’ve said, I’ve had to call up people and apologize for s--- I’ve done on the air when I’m a huge fan of these people. I don’t know what gets into me, I f--- up sometimes,'" he noted. "So it wasn’t really that big a deal. I didn’t really think much about it."
The father-of-three spoke about Stern on the May 8 episode of David Spade and Dana Carvey's "Fly on the Wall" podcast when they discussed how the popularity of podcasts has soared over the past several years.
"Howard Stern invented this, right? But we’re better than him now," Seinfeld said. "Because Howard is interesting. Howard is a great interviewer. But you know, comedy chops, I mean ... Can we speak candidly?"
"Yeah, they’re all great but let’s face it, he’s been outflanked by some very, and yourselves, I mean absolutely, this show, comedy podcasts? This is the best one on the air," the Unfrosted star added. "Because you guys play nice together, it’s smooth, you’re not jumping on each other, which is annoying to listen to."
After his comments went viral, Seinfeld issued an apology.
"I really feel bad for what I said about my friend Howard Stern in a conversation with David Spade and Dana Carvey, talking about the glut of comedy podcasts. I meant to say he must feel surrounded but I said ‘outflanked’ which sounded terrible and insulting," he stated. "And of course, none of these little shows are any threat to his giant show. Anyway, it was bad and I’m sorry, Howie. I still love you. Please forgive me."