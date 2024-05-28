Kathie Lee Gifford 'Surprised' Howard Stern Called Her to Apologize for Decades-Long Feud: 'Pigs Have Now Officially Flown'

"It was a surprise to get a voicemail from Howard Stern," she began about the power of forgiveness. "Once I listened to it, I said to my kids at the table, 'Well, pigs have now officially flown.' I just always believe God can touch anybody’s heart. I’m not allowed to hate anybody that hates me. Once you start praying for people, you can’t hate them. Love cannot live where hate does, and it’s a very simple thing."

The A-listers' public battle began in 1995 when Stern asked his listeners to boo Gifford as she sang the national anthem at Super Bowl XXIX. The Today alum claimed in her book I Want to Matter: Your Life Is Too Short and Too Precious to Waste that she had a "completely surreal" experience hearing people heckle her as she belted out the patriotic tune.