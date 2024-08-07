Serena Williams Forced to Wait for Table at Paris Restaurant as Tennis Star Wasn't 'Recognized' by Staffer
Looks like The Peninsula employee isn’t a tennis fan!
After Serena Williams was told to wait for a table at the L’Oiseau Blanc restaurant at The Peninsula Hotel in Paris on Monday, August 5, one of the employees revealed why she was turned down.
“When she came there were only two tables available and they had been reserved by clients of the hotel,” staffer Maxine Mannevy, who was not working when the 23-time Grand Slam winner entered the establishment, explained.
“My colleague didn’t recognize her and feels terrible, but he told her what he would have told any other client, which is to wait downstairs in the bar for a table to become available. That was absolutely nothing personal,” she added.
Mannevy also indicated that Williams, 42 — who has been in Paris to watch the 2024 Olympics —came to the restaurant with one other woman and a stroller.
On Monday, August 5, the mother-of-two came after The Peninsula on her X, formerly known as Twitter, account for not allowing her and her daughters, Olympia and Adira, to get a table.
“Yikes @peninsulaparis,” she penned. “I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in an empty restaurant of nicer places but never with my kids. Always a first. #Olympic2024. You’re Really Gonna Reject Me?!?!”
The athlete also shared a picture of the hotel’s signage. Some of Williams’ followers immediately accused the business of racism, while others called out Williams for being an obnoxious “celebrity.”
“Please don’t start acting entitled and that they should make space for you just because of who you are,” one person penned, while another stated, “You’re trying to bully a restaurant with your ten million followers because you didn’t have a reservation?”
“Who doesn't make room for a queen?” someone else wondered, as another claimed, “It doesn’t matter how much money you have. Racism doesn’t care bro.”
The hotel also replied to the tweet, expressing their remorse for the incident.
“Dear Mrs. Williams, Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight,” they shared. “Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved.”
The four-time Olympic medalist has been in the City of Love alongside her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their kids, as she’s enjoyed being a spectator at the games.
The hotel employee spoke with Variety.