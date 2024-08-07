OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Serena Williams
OK LogoNEWS

Serena Williams Forced to Wait for Table at Paris Restaurant as Tennis Star Wasn't 'Recognized' by Staffer

Photo of Serena Williams.
Source: MEGA

Serena Williams was told to wait for a table at The Peninsula Hotel in Paris.

By:

Aug. 7 2024, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Looks like The Peninsula employee isn’t a tennis fan!

After Serena Williams was told to wait for a table at the L’Oiseau Blanc restaurant at The Peninsula Hotel in Paris on Monday, August 5, one of the employees revealed why she was turned down.

Article continues below advertisement
serena williams wait table paris restaurant wasnt recognized staffer
Source: MEGA

Serena Williams appeared unrecognizable to the hotel staffer at The Peninsula Hotel.

“When she came there were only two tables available and they had been reserved by clients of the hotel,” staffer Maxine Mannevy, who was not working when the 23-time Grand Slam winner entered the establishment, explained.

“My colleague didn’t recognize her and feels terrible, but he told her what he would have told any other client, which is to wait downstairs in the bar for a table to become available. That was absolutely nothing personal,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Mannevy also indicated that Williams, 42 — who has been in Paris to watch the 2024 Olympics —came to the restaurant with one other woman and a stroller.

On Monday, August 5, the mother-of-two came after The Peninsula on her X, formerly known as Twitter, account for not allowing her and her daughters, Olympia and Adira, to get a table.

Article continues below advertisement
serena williams wait table paris restaurant wasnt recognized staffer
Source: MEGA

Serena Williams tweeted about being rejected from a table at the restaurant.

Article continues below advertisement

“Yikes @peninsulaparis,” she penned. “I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in an empty restaurant of nicer places but never with my kids. Always a first. #Olympic2024. You’re Really Gonna Reject Me?!?!”

The athlete also shared a picture of the hotel’s signage. Some of Williams’ followers immediately accused the business of racism, while others called out Williams for being an obnoxious “celebrity.”

Article continues below advertisement
serena williams wait table paris restaurant wasnt recognized staffer
Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram

Serena Williams has been in Paris for the 2024 Olympics alongside her family.

Article continues below advertisement

“Please don’t start acting entitled and that they should make space for you just because of who you are,” one person penned, while another stated, “You’re trying to bully a restaurant with your ten million followers because you didn’t have a reservation?”

“Who doesn't make room for a queen?” someone else wondered, as another claimed, “It doesn’t matter how much money you have. Racism doesn’t care bro.”

MORE ON:
Serena Williams
Article continues below advertisement
serena williams wait table paris restaurant wasnt recognized staffer
Source: MEGA

The restaurant explained to Serena Williams that she had to wait because they were fully booked.

Article continues below advertisement

The hotel also replied to the tweet, expressing their remorse for the incident.

“Dear Mrs. Williams, Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight,” they shared. “Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

The four-time Olympic medalist has been in the City of Love alongside her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their kids, as she’s enjoyed being a spectator at the games.

The hotel employee spoke with Variety.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.