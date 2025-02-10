Matt Gaetz Gets Trolled, Compared to Drake for Commenting on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Performance After Politician Was Accused of Statutory Rape
Matt Gaetz had to see the digs coming.
The controversial politician — who was accused of paying a 17-year-old old girl for intercourse — was mocked on social media after making a false remark about Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, February 9.
"The halftime show you just watched is clearly the regime’s response to Trump’s historic gains with black men," Gaetz claimed, to which he was corrected with a community note that stated the rapper was chosen before Donald Trump, 78, won the 2024 presidential election.
Users on X — the platform formerly known as Twitter — also couldn't help but laugh that Gaetz was commenting on Lamar's tunes, since the 37-year-old's Grammy-winning hit "Not Like Us" alleged enemy Drake was also sleeping with an underaged girl.
"There were a few lines I thought would strike a chord with you," one person quipped to Gaetz of the song.
"Did the part 'a minorrrrrrr' hit a nerve? Too close to home…" said another individual, referring to Lamar's lyric.
"Hey, Matt, I hear you like ‘em young," a third wrote, which also paid homage to the song, as Lamar says, "Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young."
As OK! reported, in December 2024, a House ethics report reveled Gaetz, 42, was accused of paying "numerous women — including a 17-year-old girl" to have sexual encounters.
A 37-page report stated there was evidence Gaetz "violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges and obstruction of Congress."
The report also alleged Gaetz paid more than $90,000 in payments to 12 women between 2017 and 2020.
He denied the allegations and claimed the money he gave wasn't in exchange for s--.
"Giving funds to someone you are dating — that they didn’t ask for — and that isn’t 'charged' for s-- is now prostitution?!? There is a reason they did this to me in a Christmas Eve-Eve report and not in a courtroom of any kind where I could present evidence and challenge witnesses," he tweeted at the time.
Meanwhile, Drake sued Universal Music Group last month for defamation, harassment and spreading a "false and malicious narrative" about him through the promotion and release of "Not Like Us."
In the filing, the Degrassi alum, 38, claimed UMG "approved, published, and launched a campaign to create a viral hit out of a rap track intended to convey the specific, unmistakable, and false factual allegation that Drake is a criminal pedophile, and to suggest that the public should resort to vigilante justice in response."