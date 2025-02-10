Matt Gaetz Gets Trolled, Compared to Drake for Commenting on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Performance After Politician Was Accused of Statutory Rape

"The halftime show you just watched is clearly the regime’s response to Trump’s historic gains with black men," Gaetz claimed, to which he was corrected with a community note that stated the rapper was chosen before Donald Trump, 78, won the 2024 presidential election.

Users on X — the platform formerly known as Twitter — also couldn't help but laugh that Gaetz was commenting on Lamar's tunes, since the 37-year-old's Grammy-winning hit "Not Like Us" alleged enemy Drake was also sleeping with an underaged girl.