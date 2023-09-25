Bill Maher 'Apologetic' After Making Shocking Comments About Howard Stern's 'Sexist' Marriage
It looks like Howard Stern and Bill Maher are back on speaking terms!
After Maher made some negative remarks about Stern's wife, the latter was upset with him, fuming that he should "shut his mouth" when it comes to his marriage to Beth Ostrosky Stern.
Stern, 69, provided an update about where the two stand, and it sounds like they were able to make up.
“Bill wrote me and he said, ‘Oh, Howard, I didn’t know you — I never got your email that you wrote me.’ Which was strange to me because I do have the right email address. But he said, ‘Give me your number. I want to call you. You know, I want to speak to you,'” Stern explained on the Monday, September 25, episode of The Howard Stern Show.
“I spoke to him over the weekend and I told him about my shock at this commentary and he was apologetic. We talked for a while, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. I said, 'OK, you know, listen, we’ll move on. We’ll move on.' So that was that. I’m not going to go into the details of the conversation, but I was pretty blunt. He seemed to get it. And he was gracious,” he continued. “I said to him basically at the end of the conversation, ‘I think what you do on HBO is so important.’ It was it was like the Writers Guild. We reached a tentative agreement,” Stern said. “So we’re back on on good terms.”
As OK! previously reported, the radio DJ brought up how Maher, 67, didn't love that he raved about his wife in public.
“How does this gushing about the second wife — how does that make the first wife feel?” Maher stated. “Could we just not gush about the person while the other person can still hear it?”
“I don’t think I come on the air every day and say, I love my wife. But I thought it was a pretty positive message, to — especially with my audience, to say to guys instead of like ragging on our wives, how about talking about that we appreciate them and love them. But evidently he’s very worried about my relationship,” Stern said about the comments.
The former America's Got Talent star then said he tried to reach out to Maher via email but never heard back. Now, it seems like water under the bridge!