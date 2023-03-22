Howard Stern Yearns For Comedian Jon Stewart To Run For President: 'The Most Trusted Newsman In The Country'

“When Jon Stewart hosted The Daily Show, they said that he was the most trusted newsman in the country. Like Walter Cronkite trustworthy,” the talk show host, 69, said during his SiriusXM radio show.

“The guy is so f****** smart and bright and also witty and really measured when he takes on a debate,” the shock jock added. “He knows how to talk. You know he would work his a** off to be a good president. I’m telling you, he could also win, because people like Jon Stewart.”