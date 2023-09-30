OK Magazine
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' Split Involved 'No Big Drama': 'A Case of Them Growing Apart'

By:

Sep. 30 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness made headlines when they announced they were splitting after 27 years of marriage, but it seems like the two are on good terms.

"There’s no big drama. It’s really just a case of them growing apart,” insisted an insider. “The spark went out a long time ago, and the last couple of years they’ve just been going through the motions. ”

As OK! previously reported, the former flames made the announcement on September 15.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the Correlli costars — who tied the knot in 1996 — said in a joint statement.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority," the duo said, referring to their two children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

One insider speculated the split had to do with having an empty house now that the kids are older and on their own.

"As hard as this will be for the kids,” noted a source, “it isn’t as life-altering as it would have been had they been younger.”

The Hollywood stars “are the most devoted parents. They always put their children first, but the kids are going their own ways now,” the insider added. “They can’t use Ava and Oscar as an excuse to avoid facing the issues in their relationship anymore.”

“Hugh and Deb love each other, they just aren’t in love anymore and haven’t been for some time,” they continued. “It’s sad. While family and friends are hoping they might change their minds, at this point that seems extremely unlikely. Hugh and Deb have taken a very long time to come to this decision — it wasn’t made rashly or in the heat of the moment. There was a lot of deep soul-searching, and they both seem to be at peace with it.”

As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty recently spoke out about the current situation when she was accidentally called by radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie "O" Henderson

"We have actually called you by mistake, it's ridiculous," Sandilands apologetically told the 67-year-old. "We didn't mean to actually call you. But now you're here, we won't go into it. We love you. We hope you're well."

"Thank you, guys, I really appreciate it. You're really sweet," Furness told the hosts.

Life & Style spoke with the insider.

