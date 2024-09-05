or
Hugh Jackman, 55, Flaunts Chiseled Abs and Buff Biceps in Impressive New Selfie

Photo of Hugh Jackman
Source: mega

Hugh Jackman's shirtless selfie sent fans into a frenzy.

By:

Sept. 5 2024, Published 11:49 a.m. ET

Hugh Jackman hasn't lost the muscular physique he showed off in Deadpool & Wolverine.

On Wednesday, September 4, the actor flaunted his ripped abs and buff arms in a shirtless mirror selfie posted to Instagram.

hugh jackman flaunts ripped body new selfie
Source: @thehughjackman/instagram

Hugh Jackman put his chiseled physique on display via Instagram on Wednesday, September 4.

"I am grateful," the dad-of-two, 55, captioned the hot shot, which was "liked" by costar Channing Tatum and a few other celebs, including Pedro Pascal and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

Fans marveled over his chiseled look, with one person commenting, "I am so so so grateful! 🔥."

"Thank you for sharing 💪🏽," another admirer wrote, while Olympian Lindsey Vonn declared, "All those days in the gym paid off!"

hugh jackman flaunts ripped body new selfie
Source: @thehughjackman/instagram

The actor had to start a new workout routine to get in shape for 'Deadpool & Wolverine.'

The next day, the Music Man lead posted two photos wearing a cream sweater, cheekily captioning the picture, "…. time to put some layers on."

In a previous interview, the Australia native explained he had to restart a workout routine to get in shape for the role.

"My body was a little sore at the beginning, but I was thrilled that my body was still responding. And I realized how good it is for your brain," Jackman explained.

hugh jackman flaunts ripped body new selfie
Source: @thehughjackman/instagram

Jackman is currently single after separating from Debora Lee-Furness in 2023.

"But the hardest bit...the food. For me, for my body type, I’m naturally skinny. To get the size on, that’s the hardest bit," he said of inhaling around 8,000 calories a day to build muscle. "That’s the bit that does my head in. It’s not like the type of food that you would really necessarily enjoy."

MORE ON:
Hugh Jackman
Costar and longtime friend Ryan Reynolds admitted he "couldn’t believe" the Logan star's transformation.

"Just the sheer relentlessness that you dedicated yourself towards stunts, choreography. It was the first time I’d ever seen how invaluable a background in song and dance is when you are doing an action movie," the dad-of-four, 47, raved to Jackman. "You hit your marks in those fight scenes with speed and confidence, the likes of which I have never seen. I don’t care if you were 25, 35, 45 or 55. It was lightning."

hugh jackman flaunts ripped body new selfie
Source: mega

Jackman and costar Ryan Reynolds have been friends for over a decade.

While filming the superhero flick, Jackman suffered a minor finger injury and had to temporarily wear a cast, but that was nothing compared to the accidents he endured filming the other Wolverine flicks.

One of the scariest incidents occurred while filming 2013's The Wolverine, as his neck got caught in equipment while swinging around.

"I just remember hanging up there on the wires and everyone just stops, and I got sent home because I was a little in shock about it," he recalled, noting that though people thought he initially broke a vertebrae, it ended up being just a muscular injury.

