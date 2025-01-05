Hugh Jackman Supports Rumored Girlfriend Sutton Foster at Performance of 'Once Upon a Mattress' as Romance Heats Up

In photos sent into DeuxMoi, Jackman sat beside the show's original star and entertainment icon, Carol Burnett, as the rest of the audience looked toward them. Per the eyewitness source, "The audience gave massive applause for Carol Burnett during the intermission."

The spotting comes as speculation about whether or not The Music Man costars are going to go public with their alleged relationship after their respective divorces from Deborra-Lee Furness and Ted Griffin. "Hugh and Sutton don’t want to rush things," a source claimed. "This is a delicate situation, and they’re trying to move forward in a caring, considerate way."