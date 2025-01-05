Hugh Jackman Supports Rumored Girlfriend Sutton Foster at Performance of 'Once Upon a Mattress' as Romance Heats Up
Hugh Jackman seems to be Sutton Foster's biggest fan!
The Greatest Showman actor, 56, was spotted in the audience at the Saturday, January 4, performance of the Broadway star's latest musical venture, Once Upon a Mattress, at Los Angeles' Ahmanson Theatre amid rumors of an alleged romance between the two.
In photos sent into DeuxMoi, Jackman sat beside the show's original star and entertainment icon, Carol Burnett, as the rest of the audience looked toward them. Per the eyewitness source, "The audience gave massive applause for Carol Burnett during the intermission."
The spotting comes as speculation about whether or not The Music Man costars are going to go public with their alleged relationship after their respective divorces from Deborra-Lee Furness and Ted Griffin. "Hugh and Sutton don’t want to rush things," a source claimed. "This is a delicate situation, and they’re trying to move forward in a caring, considerate way."
Jackman and Foster, 49, starred opposite each other in the 2022 Broadway revival of the Meredith Willson musical. As the action star announced the end of his marriage to his former spouse, 69, in September 2023, and the Anything Goes actress filed for divorce from her estranged partner, 54, in October 2024, some have called into question the timeline of their alleged romance.
“A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap. They are really happy now," another insider alleged.
When it comes to Jackman and Foster being open about their love, the duo have reportedly held back out of respect for their exes. "They’ve been hiding their relationship from the outside world for so long, sneaking around, living apart, but there will come a time when they’ll want to come out as a couple," an additional source claimed. "Soon, they may start testing the waters."
"He doesn’t want the negative publicity," the confidante added. “Or to humiliate Deb. Hugh cares for Deb a great deal. She’s the mother of his children."
Although the Oklahoma! alum is being careful about Furness' feelings, she was allegedly aware of what was going on. "Deborra-Lee had her suspicions when Hugh started working with Sutton," a separate source said. "Their relationship is not a secret to her. Deborra-Lee wants to be left out of this narrative. She is not going to address this or speak against Hugh. When they divorced, they agreed to keep everything that happened during their marriage private."