'We Are All a Bit Scared': Deborra-Lee Furness Admits Hugh Jackman Split Has Been 'Frightening' But 'Exciting'

"The spark went out a long time ago, and the last couple of years, they've just been going through the motions," the insider explained of the former duo, who first met in 1995. "As hard as this will be for the kids, it isn't as life-altering as it would have been had they been younger."

"Hugh and Deb love each other, they just aren't in love anymore and haven't been for some time," an additional source noted. "It's sad. While family and friends are hoping they might change their minds, at this point, that seems extremely unlikely. Hugh and Deb have taken a very long time to come to this decision — it wasn't made rashly or in the heat of the moment. There was a lot of deep soul-searching, and they both seem to be at peace with it."