'We Are All a Bit Scared': Deborra-Lee Furness Admits Hugh Jackman Split Has Been 'Frightening' But 'Exciting'
Deborra-Lee Furness has begun a brand new chapter of her life without Hugh Jackman.
While walking the red carpet at the Australian premiere of her new movie, Force of Nature: The Dry 2, the actress, 68, opened up about being single for the first time in decades following her split from The Greatest Showman star, 55, last year.
"It is kind of exciting," Furness admitted. 'You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening and we are all a bit scared of it, but I think it is probably our greatest gift."
After 27 years of marriage, the film producer and Jackman announced they were going their separate ways. "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the joint September 2023 statement read.
"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority," they added of their children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives. This is the sole statement either of us will make."
According to insiders close to the former couple, Furness and Jackman's romance simply ran out of steam. "There’s no big drama. It’s really just a case of them growing apart," a source spilled.
"The spark went out a long time ago, and the last couple of years, they've just been going through the motions," the insider explained of the former duo, who first met in 1995. "As hard as this will be for the kids, it isn't as life-altering as it would have been had they been younger."
"Hugh and Deb love each other, they just aren't in love anymore and haven't been for some time," an additional source noted. "It's sad. While family and friends are hoping they might change their minds, at this point, that seems extremely unlikely. Hugh and Deb have taken a very long time to come to this decision — it wasn't made rashly or in the heat of the moment. There was a lot of deep soul-searching, and they both seem to be at peace with it."
"They are the most devoted parents. They always put their children first, but the kids are going their own ways now,” the insider explained. "They can’t use Ava and Oscar as an excuse to avoid facing the issues in their relationship anymore."
The Daily Telegraph conducted the interview with Furness.