Hugh Jackman Spends 'Lovely' Birthday Dinner With Ex Deborra-Lee Furness in NYC: They 'Had a Good Time'
No drama here! After announcing they were splitting up, Hugh Jackman and his ex Deborra-Lee Furness celebrated his birthday together at Polo Bar in New York City.
According to an insider, the two were spotted at the chic eatery, where they had a "very good time."
The actor's rep confirmed the sighting to a news outlet, saying, "Yes, it's true. It was a lovely evening."
The former flames were joined by their kids, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, and a "few close friends."
Clearly, it looks like the Broadway star, 55, whose birthday was on Thursday, October 12, had a great time, as he uploaded a photo of himself smiling while holding a drink on Friday, October 13.
"Thank you ALL for the birthday love!!! I’m reading your messages, seeing the special videos and experiencing all the feels," he gushed.
Of course, his followers couldn't help but send him some well-wishes. One person wrote, "happiest of birthdays to you Hugh! sending so much love," while another added, "Hope you had the BEST day ever!!!"
A third person added, "Wishing you a Happy Birthday that brings you joy, peace, health, and happiness…today, tomorrow and always!! Cheers to YOU!"
As OK! previously reported, the Logan star and Furness, 67, made their big split announcement on September 15.
"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the Correlli costars — who tied the knot in 1996 — said in a joint statement.
"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority," the duo said, referring to their two children. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."
Though the two are no longer a couple, it seems like they are on good terms.
"There’s no big drama. It’s really just a case of them growing apart,” insisted an insider. “The spark went out a long time ago, and the last couple of years they’ve just been going through the motions. ”
According to the source, the two had trouble adjusting to being on their own now that they are empty nesters.
"As hard as this will be for the kids,” noted a source, “it isn’t as life-altering as it would have been had they been younger.”
The Hollywood stars “are the most devoted parents. They always put their children first, but the kids are going their own ways now,” the insider added. “They can’t use Ava and Oscar as an excuse to avoid facing the issues in their relationship anymore.”
Page Six spoke to the source and Jackman's rep.