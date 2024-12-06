Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster 'Don't Want to Rush Things' After Romance Is Exposed: 'This Is a Delicate Situation'

"Hugh and Sutton don’t want to rush things," a source claimed about Jackman, 56, who split from ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023, and Foster, 49, who filed for divorce from Ted Griffin in October. "This is a delicate situation, and they’re trying to move forward in a caring, considerate way."

The Greatest Showman actor and his former spouse, 69, share adopted children Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, while the Thoroughly Modern Millie alum shares 7-year-old daughter Emily with her estranged husband. “There was a time when their families spent holidays together, but that was before. It’s tricky now," the source alleged.