Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster 'Don't Want to Rush Things' After Romance Is Exposed: 'This Is a Delicate Situation'
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster may keep their love under wraps a bit longer.
According to an insider, the secret pair wants to keep their romance out of the public eye to respect their exes and children.
"Hugh and Sutton don’t want to rush things," a source claimed about Jackman, 56, who split from ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023, and Foster, 49, who filed for divorce from Ted Griffin in October. "This is a delicate situation, and they’re trying to move forward in a caring, considerate way."
The Greatest Showman actor and his former spouse, 69, share adopted children Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, while the Thoroughly Modern Millie alum shares 7-year-old daughter Emily with her estranged husband. “There was a time when their families spent holidays together, but that was before. It’s tricky now," the source alleged.
“While Hugh and Sutton would love to get the kids together for Christmas, they realize it’s going to take time for everyone to get used to the idea that they’re a couple," the source noted.
Jackman and Foster met while starring in the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man and allegedly fell in love while working together. “A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap. They are really happy now," a separate insider dished.
Despite the theater community being happy for the duo, Furness is not as thrilled. "She is seething with rage over being the last to know," a source alleged to RadarOnline.com. "Deb feels blindsided. She has a memory like a steel trap and isn't afraid to use it!"
As OK! previously reported, the Wolverine star has tried his best not to upset the Correlli actress. "He doesn’t want the negative publicity,” a separate insider explained. “Or to humiliate Deb. Hugh cares for Deb a great deal. She’s the mother of his children."
However, Furness reportedly doesn't think Jackman has been caring toward her at all. “Deb feels like Hugh hasn’t properly acknowledged the hurt he caused by moving on so quickly,” the insider said. “She gave so much of herself to their marriage, personally and professionally. It’s not just about healing – it’s about respect. It’s going to take more time for loved ones to adjust to the new normal and so that means Hugh and Sutton are bracing themselves for way less time together than they’d like during the holidays."
