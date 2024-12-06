or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Hugh Jackman
OK LogoNEWS

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster 'Don't Want to Rush Things' After Romance Is Exposed: 'This Is a Delicate Situation'

Photo of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.
Source: MEGA

According to an insider, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are holding off on taking their romance public.

By:

Dec. 6 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster may keep their love under wraps a bit longer.

According to an insider, the secret pair wants to keep their romance out of the public eye to respect their exes and children.

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman sutton foster dont rush things romance exposed
Source: MEGA

According to an insider, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster aren't ready to go public with their relationship yet.

Article continues below advertisement

"Hugh and Sutton don’t want to rush things," a source claimed about Jackman, 56, who split from ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023, and Foster, 49, who filed for divorce from Ted Griffin in October. "This is a delicate situation, and they’re trying to move forward in a caring, considerate way."

The Greatest Showman actor and his former spouse, 69, share adopted children Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, while the Thoroughly Modern Millie alum shares 7-year-old daughter Emily with her estranged husband. “There was a time when their families spent holidays together, but that was before. It’s tricky now," the source alleged.

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman sutton foster dont rush things romance exposed
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster starred in the 2022 Broadway revival of 'The Music Man.'

Article continues below advertisement

“While Hugh and Sutton would love to get the kids together for Christmas, they realize it’s going to take time for everyone to get used to the idea that they’re a couple," the source noted.

Jackman and Foster met while starring in the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man and allegedly fell in love while working together. “A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap. They are really happy now," a separate insider dished.

MORE ON:
Hugh Jackman

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman sutton foster dont rush things romance exposed
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced the end of their marriage in September 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the theater community being happy for the duo, Furness is not as thrilled. "She is seething with rage over being the last to know," a source alleged to RadarOnline.com. "Deb feels blindsided. She has a memory like a steel trap and isn't afraid to use it!"

As OK! previously reported, the Wolverine star has tried his best not to upset the Correlli actress. "He doesn’t want the negative publicity,” a separate insider explained. “Or to humiliate Deb. Hugh cares for Deb a great deal. She’s the mother of his children."

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman sutton foster dont rush things romance exposed
Source: MEGA

Sutton Foster filed for divorce from Ted Griffin in October.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Furness reportedly doesn't think Jackman has been caring toward her at all. “Deb feels like Hugh hasn’t properly acknowledged the hurt he caused by moving on so quickly,” the insider said. “She gave so much of herself to their marriage, personally and professionally. It’s not just about healing – it’s about respect. It’s going to take more time for loved ones to adjust to the new normal and so that means Hugh and Sutton are bracing themselves for way less time together than they’d like during the holidays."

Life & Style spoke with sources close to Jackman and Foster.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.