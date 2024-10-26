Hugh Jackman's Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Had 'Suspicions' About His Broadway Costar Sutton Foster Amid Alleged Romance: Source
Deborra-Lee Furness may have seen Hugh Jackman's alleged romance with Sutton Foster coming.
According to insiders, the Wolverine actor's ex-wife, 68, picked up on hints that The Music Man costars were getting close during their Broadway run in 2022 amid rumors of an alleged romance between Jackman, 56, and the Anything Goes alum, 49.
"Deborra-Lee had her suspicions when Hugh started working with Sutton," a source claimed about the Correlli actress, who split from The Greatest Showman star in September 2023. "Their relationship is not a secret to her."
Although she may have suspected the Broadway actors were bonding while she was still married to Jackman, with whom she shares adopted children Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, Furness isn't holding onto resentment. "Deborra-Lee wants to be left out of this narrative. She is not going to address this or speak against Hugh," the insider added. "When they divorced, they agreed to keep everything that happened during their marriage private."
The alleged revelation comes after Foster officially filed for divorce from her husband of ten years, Ted Griffin, 53, as rumors have swirled that she and Jackman have fallen madly in love.
"Time has passed for Hugh to mourn his divorce and now Sutton is over her relationship, they are getting closer to making it official," a separate source alleged. "They aren't going to shove it down everyone's throat. They became close friends while working together and got to confide in each other over their individual troubles."
"Hugh still has tremendous respect for Deborra-Lee. They have kids and that is what is important to them both. The are repairing what they can, and will never talk ill about each other," the insider pointed out.
In September of 2023, the former Hollywood power couple announced they were going their separate ways after 27 years of marriage. "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they said in a joint statement.
"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority," the two added about their dynamic moving forward. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives. This is the sole statement either of us will make."
Daily Mail spoke with sources close to Furness and Jackman.