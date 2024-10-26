Hugh Jackman's Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Had 'Suspicions' About His Broadway Costar Sutton Foster Amid Alleged Romance: Source

"Deborra-Lee had her suspicions when Hugh started working with Sutton," a source claimed about the Correlli actress, who split from The Greatest Showman star in September 2023. "Their relationship is not a secret to her."

Although she may have suspected the Broadway actors were bonding while she was still married to Jackman, with whom she shares adopted children Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, Furness isn't holding onto resentment. "Deborra-Lee wants to be left out of this narrative. She is not going to address this or speak against Hugh," the insider added. "When they divorced, they agreed to keep everything that happened during their marriage private."