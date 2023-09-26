Hugh Jackman's Estranged Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Speaks Out for the First Time After Shocking Split
Deborra-Lee Furness made her first public statement since she and Hugh Jackman announced their split.
Earlier this week, Australian radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson mistakingly dialed the actress' cell phone number during a live The Kyle & Jackie O Show broadcast. Much to their surprise, Furness picked up!
"We have actually called you by mistake, it's ridiculous," Sandilands apologetically told the 67-year-old. "We didn't mean to actually call you. But now you're here, we won't go into it. We love you. We hope you're well."
"Thank you, guys, I really appreciate it. You're really sweet," Furness told the hosts, seemingly unbothered by the unexpected and very public call.
"I just feel it's too soon," Sandilands said, referencing her impending divorce from The Greatest Showman star after 27 years of marriage. "I don't want to get involved in anything. But we love you, and you ring us when you want to chat."
As OK! previously reported, the Shame actress and Jackman, 54 — who married in 1996 — confirmed their decision to end their relationship earlier this month in a joint public statement. "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the former pair began in the Friday, September 15, announcement.
"Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," Furness and Jackman — who share children Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18 — made clear. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."
"This is the sole statement either of us will make," the statement added before the two ended the message by signing it, "Deb and Hugh Jackman."
The Wolverine star has also been asked about the drastic life change. Days after the termination of their union made headlines, a cameraman approached Jackman on the streets of NYC to ask him about the situation.
"I don't feel quite right talking about it on the street," the newly single star said. "But I appreciate your thoughts, man. It's a difficult time."
Fans were devastated by the sudden breakup of the longtime duo, with one social media user writing, "Did not expect this at all. What is going on?"
"Oh My Gosh! This is actually shocking me," a second person chimed in, while a third wrote, "What the actual WHAT??????? Nooooooooo."
TMZ spoke to Jackman earlier this month.