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Hulk Hogan Couldn't Open His Own Water Bottles as Health Woes Plagued His Final Days, Docuseries Reveals: 'It's a Pain'

Photo of Hulk Hogan.
Source: MEGA

'Hulk Hogan: Real American’ explored the wrestler’s health struggles, family conflicts and personal regrets.

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Oct. 25 2026, Published 4:52 p.m. ET

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Netflix’s latest docuseries, Hulk Hogan: Real American, uncovers the life and legacy of wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan, born Terry Bollea.

The series features candid interviews with Hogan, his ex-wife Linda Hogan, their son Nick, longtime manager Jimmy Hart, and even former President Donald Trump.

Filmed just months before Hulk's death at 71, the docuseries offers a glimpse into his health struggles and personal controversies. Hulk's participation marks his last onscreen appearance and final interview, allowing viewers to witness a vulnerable side of the wrestling icon.

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Hulk Hogan's Final Interview Revealed His Health Struggles

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Image of Netflix’s docuseries ‘Hulk Hogan: Real American’ examined the life and career of wrestling star Hulk Hogan, whose birth name was Terry Bollea.
Source: MEGA

Netflix’s docuseries ‘Hulk Hogan: Real American’ examined the life and career of wrestling star Hulk Hogan, whose birth name was Terry Bollea.

Health issues plague Hogan in his final days. He admits, “I feel OK but it’s a pain,” while sharing how he relies on Nick to open water bottles for him. This admission demonstrates the physical decline he faced, along with a sense of humility.

Hulk reflects on his challenging upbringing in South Tampa, where his father was “rough” on him. He recalls, “They weren’t the kind of parents to tell you they love you,” highlighting the emotional impact these experiences had on his life and career.

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Linda Hogan Shared Candid Memories of Their Relationship

Image of Linda Hogan recalled an unusual moment from their first date, describing how Hulk Hogan unexpectedly emerged from a bathroom without clothes.
Source: MEGA

Linda Hogan recalled an unusual moment from their first date, describing how Hulk Hogan unexpectedly emerged from a bathroom without clothes.

Linda Hogan provides a contrasting recounting of their first date, describing Hulk's unexpected entrance from the bathroom “completely naked.” Her vivid memory offers a humorous yet intimate look at their relationship.

The docuseries explores Hulk's complicated career, particularly his relationship with Vince McMahon Sr. After the success of Rocky III, Hulk faced a critical choice between acting and wrestling. He recalls being told that he would be fired if he pursued the film. “I just knew I had to do the movie,” he states, emphasizing the tensions that often accompanied his career decisions.

Hulk also shares the profound impact of losing his brother Allan to an overdose. “I should have taken him with me,” he reflects, revealing the deep emotional scars he carries from that loss.

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Hulk Hogan Reflected on Family Trauma and Personal Loss

Image of Hulk Hogan expressed lasting regret over the death of his brother Allan from an overdose and also discussed the emotional struggles he experienced after his divorce.
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan expressed lasting regret over the death of his brother Allan from an overdose and also discussed the emotional struggles he experienced after his divorce.

The series does not shy away from addressing Hulk’s past steroid use and the consequences of denying it publicly. “It’s something that would be classified in the ‘mistake’ category,” he admits, acknowledging the scrutiny he faced.

The collapse of his family life is another focal point, as Linda describes feeling “lonely” during the years Hulk spent away from home. Their divorce was marked by infidelity rumors that further complicated their relationship.

In a deeply personal revelation, Hulk discusses a suicide attempt following his divorce. “I started drinking and started eating pills,” he recalls, a candid admission that sheds light on his struggles during this turbulent time.

Financial difficulties followed the divorce, leading Hulk to seek work with TNA wrestling. Insiders reveal he was “in no shape” for wrestling due to numerous surgeries. “My body just had had enough,” he explains, highlighting the physical toll his career took on him.

Wrestling Career Controversies and WWE Fallout Were Explored

Image of The docuseries addressed Hulk Hogan’s past steroid use, his dismissal from WWE following racist comments, and the personal controversies that affected his public image.
Source: MEGA

The docuseries addressed Hulk Hogan’s past steroid use, his dismissal from WWE following racist comments, and the personal controversies that affected his public image.

The series also covers Hulk's firing from WWE over racist comments made in a leaked s-- tape. He expresses regret over his actions, stating, “I got very mad about a personal situation.” The backlash he faced remains a significant part of his legacy.

Despite the controversies, Hulk reflects on his happiest moments, centered around his family. “That was probably the happiest I’ve ever been,” he shares, expressing a longing for the days when he felt connected to his children and Linda.

As Hulk Hogan: Real American streams on Netflix, viewers are left with a complex portrait of a man who was both a legendary figure and a deeply flawed individual.

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