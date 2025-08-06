NEWS Star-Studded Farewell: Hulk Hogan Honored by Family, Friends and Legends at Emotional Funeral Source: Mega Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan was laid to rest in a star-studded funeral as family, friends and legends gathered to honor his life and legacy. OK! Staff Aug. 6 2025, Published 9:53 a.m. ET

As friends and family gathered to bid farewell to wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, notable figures from sports entertainment, music and podcasting showed up to honor the legend. Hogan, born Terry Bollea, received a heartfelt send-off during a funeral service on Tuesday, August 5, in Florida, according to a report.

Source: @nickhogan/Instagram Hulk Hogan was honored by wrestling icons, music stars and friends at his funeral.

Source: @hulkhogan/Instagram Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack, with reports claiming he also had leukemia.

Hulk's funeral took place just one week after he passed away on July 24 at age 71. Court documents acquired by Us Weekly revealed his cause of death as acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack. The report also noted that Hulk had been battling Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), a cancer affecting white blood cells, though it remains unclear when he received a formal diagnosis.

Source: Mega Ric Flair described Hulk Hogan's funeral as 'beautiful.'

"If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilet, Donald Trump?" Ric said via X on Tuesday. "Even in heaven, he sold out again. The most beautiful funeral I've ever attended! EVERYONE was there. From @KidRock, to @TripleH, to @VinceMcMahon, to @dennisrodman. The whole world showed up to pay respect to the greatest of them all! Rest in peace Hulkster!"

Source: @mrs.sky.hogan/Instagram Hulk Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, and his ex-wife Linda Hogan both attended the emotional farewell.

On the day of her father's funeral, Brooke Hogan expressed doubt about the circumstances surrounding his death. During an episode of the radio show "Bubba The Love Sponge," she questioned the announcement of his leukemia diagnosis, stating, "That's what has me puzzled because they're saying, 'Oh, he had leukemia.' And I'm like, 'I saw his blood work every time [he had a past surgery]. One doctor, I quote, said, 'His blood is like a 25-year-old's.'" Brooke didn't attend the funeral. Instead, she wrote a heartfelt Instagram post. "Taking our babies to your favorite place today, the beach. We will be celebrating your life and all our good memories while we have our feet in the same saltwater you loved. Until we meet again, daddy," she stated.

