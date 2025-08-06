Star-Studded Farewell: Hulk Hogan Honored by Family, Friends and Legends at Emotional Funeral
As friends and family gathered to bid farewell to wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, notable figures from sports entertainment, music and podcasting showed up to honor the legend.
Hogan, born Terry Bollea, received a heartfelt send-off during a funeral service on Tuesday, August 5, in Florida, according to a report.
Attendees included rock star Kid Rock, WWE superstar and chief content officer Triple H, his wife, Stephanie McMahon and popular podcaster Theo Von. Notable personalities such as former CEO Vince McMahon, Ric Flair and Dennis Rodman were also present to pay their respects.
Amid the crowd were Hulk's wife, Sky Daily, and his ex-wife Linda Hogan, as captured in additional photos shared by the outlet.
Hulk's funeral took place just one week after he passed away on July 24 at age 71. Court documents acquired by Us Weekly revealed his cause of death as acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack.
The report also noted that Hulk had been battling Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), a cancer affecting white blood cells, though it remains unclear when he received a formal diagnosis.
"If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilet, Donald Trump?" Ric said via X on Tuesday. "Even in heaven, he sold out again. The most beautiful funeral I've ever attended! EVERYONE was there. From @KidRock, to @TripleH, to @VinceMcMahon, to @dennisrodman. The whole world showed up to pay respect to the greatest of them all! Rest in peace Hulkster!"
On the day of her father's funeral, Brooke Hogan expressed doubt about the circumstances surrounding his death. During an episode of the radio show "Bubba The Love Sponge," she questioned the announcement of his leukemia diagnosis, stating, "That's what has me puzzled because they're saying, 'Oh, he had leukemia.' And I'm like, 'I saw his blood work every time [he had a past surgery]. One doctor, I quote, said, 'His blood is like a 25-year-old's.'"
Brooke didn't attend the funeral. Instead, she wrote a heartfelt Instagram post. "Taking our babies to your favorite place today, the beach. We will be celebrating your life and all our good memories while we have our feet in the same saltwater you loved. Until we meet again, daddy," she stated.
Photos captured by the Daily Mail showcased Hulk's eight pallbearers who paid tribute through their black suits adorned with bright yellow roses, a nod to the wrestler's signature vibrant outfits.
Hulk leaves behind Sky, whom he married in September 2023, along with his son Nick Hogan, 35, daughter Brooke and her two children, Oliver and Andrew.
Nick honored his father on Instagram, recalling, "He was the most kind, loving and amazing father anybody could ask for. I feel so blessed to have had the greatest dad in the world. He was not only the best dad but also my mentor and my best friend. He always has been my best friend and I love him and miss him more than I could ever explain."