Hulk Hogan Mentions Kamala Harris During Pro-Donald Trump Speech After Being Ridiculed for Asking If He Should 'Body-Slam' the VP

Composite photo of Hulk Hogan, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Hulk Hogan has been voicing his support for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

By:

Aug. 29 2024, Updated 11:46 a.m. ET

Hulk Hogan is back to spreading his support for Donald Trump less than two weeks after the retired wrestler came under fire for a violent remark about Kamala Harris.

On Tuesday, August 27, Hogan took the stage at Moonshine Alley in Rhode Island to promote his Real American Beer brand, but it didn't take long for his speech to turn political.

hulk hogan donald trump kamala harris violent remark
Source: mega

Hulk Hogan mentioned Kamala Harris at a recent event after his violent comment against her.

"Did you people come here tonight to vote for Kamala?" he asked the crowd, receiving a round of boos.

"Or... did you guys come here to vote for Donald Trump?" Hogan, 71, continued to a roar of cheers.

Some social media users were disgusted to see that the athlete was given a platform after his initial comments, with one person tweeting, "A racist prick supporting another racist prick!"

hulk hogan donald trump kamala harris violent remark
Source: mega

The former wrestler spoke at the Republican National Convention earlier this summer.

"I mean he’s a racist POS so….." said a second, while a third person noted, "Hulk is racist ! It’s not surprising to ridicule her ... racism supports racism that’s both of them."

Hogan first received backlash on August 19 after he asked fans at his Ohio event, "Want me to body-slam Kamala Harris? Want me to drop the leg on Kamala?"

hulk hogan donald trump kamala harris violent remark
Source: mega

Hogan came under fire for asking fans if he should 'body-slam' Kamala Harris.

During that speech, the Hogan Knows Best alum also referred to Trump's past comments in which he poked fun at Harris, 59, for talking about being both Indian and Black.

"Is Kamala a chameleon?" Hogan asked. "Is she Indian?"

While he received some cheers for his shocking words, he admitted, "I'm gonna get heat for that one."

"That was not me that was the beers talking," Hogan added.

Hulk Hogan
Hogan has been a vocal supporter of the ex-POTUS, 78, this election and even spoke at the Republican National Convention this summer.

"I tried to stay out of politics, but after everything that's happened to our country over the past four years and everything that happened last weekend, I can no longer stay silent," the athlete told the crowd, referring to the assassination attempt against Trump. "Over my career, I've been in the ring with some of the biggest, some of the baddest dudes on the planet. Donald Trump is the toughest of them all."

hulk hogan donald trump kamala harris violent remark
Source: mega

Hogan called Trump his 'hero' in his RNC speech.

"They've thrown everything at Donald Trump, all the investigations, the impeachments, the court cases, and he's still standing and kicking their butts," he added, calling the controversial figure his "hero."

The businessman loved Hogan's support and even blew him a kiss when he wrapped his address.

While Hogan hasn't run for office, he said he would be a strict leader if he ever did.

"We need somebody in there that’s got some common sense, you know what I’m saying? So if you need a president or a vice president, I’ll volunteer and take this country over, and I’ll rule with an iron fist, a flat tax, nothing but common sense," he stated during a Fox & Friends interview. "I know right from wrong, brother!”

TMZ reported on Hogan's outing in Rhode Island.

