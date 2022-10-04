Huma Abedin Is 'Saying Yes' To Dating As Bradley Cooper Romance Rumors Swirl

Saying “all kinds of yes!”

Amid long-running speculation surrounding Huma Abedin’s potential relationship with actor Bradley Cooper, it seems the political maven has finally spoken out, revealing how her approach to romance has changed over her decades-spanning political career.

In a new interview published on Monday, October 3, Abedin shared that she was not “open” to love for “many years,” putting dating on the backburner to prioritize her high-profile career, especially during her early days of working for then-New York senator, Hillary Clinton.