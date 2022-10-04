OK Magazine
Huma Abedin Is 'Saying Yes' To Dating As Bradley Cooper Romance Rumors Swirl

Oct. 4 2022, Published 6:28 p.m. ET

Saying “all kinds of yes!”

Amid long-running speculation surrounding Huma Abedin’s potential relationship with actor Bradley Cooper, it seems the political maven has finally spoken out, revealing how her approach to romance has changed over her decades-spanning political career.

In a new interview published on Monday, October 3, Abedin shared that she was not “open” to love for “many years,” putting dating on the backburner to prioritize her high-profile career, especially during her early days of working for then-New York senator, Hillary Clinton.

“I put dating in the category of one of the things I did not allow myself to be open to for many years,” she recalled, “particularly when I was living in New York in the early 2000s.”

WHO IS BRADLEY COOPER'S NEW GIRLFRIEND HUMA ABDEIN? MEET THE POLITICAL STAFFER ONCE MARRIED TO DISGRACED POLITICIAN ANTHONY WEINER

Despite being ​“invited to so many dinner parties” during this “very glamorous time in New York,” Abedin said she often found herself comparing her intellect and looks to those other women who were also in attendance at these events.

“There’d be all these women I found to be much smarter, much more beautiful, much more everything,” she said. “Here I was, this serious little political aide in a suit.”

As such, Abedin said she “never expected to be the woman that any of these men left with,” a sentiment she had seemingly come to accept.

MATCHMAKER, MATCHMAKER! ANNA WINTOUR ALLEGEDLY SET UP IT COUPLE BRADLEY COOPER & HUMA ABEDIN

“I was OK with that because to allow for that kind of relationship would mean that I would have less time to work,” she recalled. “Less time to focus.”

Yet it seems in more recent years, especially following her​ highly-publicized​ split from her ex-husband, disgraced politician Anthony Weiner, in the late 20-teens, Abedin has jettisoned this buttoned-up approach, stating that she’s “open to all kinds of saying yes” when it comes to her love life.

Though she remained tight-lipped on who, exactly, she is saying “all kinds” of yes to, many have speculated that it may be Cooper, who she is rumored to have been seeing since July after being set up by Vogue maven Anna Wintour.

“Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now,” an insider said over the summer, adding that the pair have “been keeping it really quiet,"

Abedin’s recent comments first appeared in a WSJ Magazine profile.

