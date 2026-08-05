Humble Kaia Gerber Brushes Off Claims She Resembles Supermodel Mother Cindy Crawford: 'Even on My Best Days I'm Not Even Close'

Article continues below advertisement

Kaia Gerber humbly brushed off claims that she resembles her supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford. Gerber, 24, addressed the comparisons while promoting her new FX series, The Shards, in an interview uploaded on August 3. "In all seriousness, it's an honor when people tell me I look like my mom," she gushed. "I wish I did. I think even on my best days, I'm not even close." Crawford, 60, shares the young star and her brother, Presley, 27, with American businessman Rande Gerber, 64.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Means So Much to Me'

Source: MEGA Kaia Gerber disagreed with fans who claim she is the spitting image of her mother.

"It means so much to me," the model told Yahoo Entertainment. "I think she is just the most beautiful woman inside and out." "So if there's any way I remind anyone of her, it's just like the largest compliment," she concluded. Kaia's likeness to her mother was particularly apparent when she stepped out for the premiere of The Shards in a silver mesh dress, almost identical to one her mom had worn in 1999. Commenters under a TikTok upload of the interview seemed to disagree with the Palm Royale star's assessment that she bears little resemblance to the iconic supermodel.

Article continues below advertisement

Do Fans See the Resemblence?

Source: MEGA Kaia Gerber is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Many fans chimed in in the comments section to let the actress know that the duo is practically one generation short of being identical twins. "She clearly resembles her mom, only jealous people say otherwise," one person wrote, with another noting, "I think she looks just like her mom." "Girl, you look exactly like her. Crazy she can’t see it lol," a third added. "I love seeing Kaia because of how much she looks like her mama," a fourth person commented. "It’s so amazing to see!" "She looks more like her mom than her mom looks like her mom," yet another commenter chimed in.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Some fans claimed Cindy Crawford had an 'X-factor' that Kaia Gerber does not.

Others, however, agreed that Kaia could never live up to Cindy's "X-factor." "You can see the resemblance, but Cindy had that 'X-factor' that not many others have," one commenter pointed out. "She’s gorg but she’s not the original," another assessed. "Cindy Crawford just had [sparkle]." "They are both beautiful women. Cindy is an OG Supermodel," a third added. "I always liked her. Kaia is her own beauty." "Kaia looks like her dad but has her mom’s color features," a fourth explained. "Preston looks like his mom but has his dad’s color features."

Source: MEGA Kaia Gerber is working with the son of Cindy Crawford's first husband.