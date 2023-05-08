OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > hunter biden
OK LogoNEWS

Hunter Biden's Former Business Partner Urged to Spill Confidential Information About Political Family to Avoid Jail Time: Report

hunterbiden
Source: Mega
By:

May 8 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Hunter Biden's former best friend and business partner may be throwing him under the bus.

According to insiders, as the political offspring faces a looming criminal indictment for alleged tax and gun crimes, former confidant Devon Archer could possibly spill lethal information about Hunter and his family during his Tuesday, May 9, court hearing in order to avoid prison time.

Article continues below advertisement
hunter biden staying white house avoid legal papers child support
Source: mega

Per sources close to Archer, people in his inner circle have tried to get him to talk about the First Family, claiming that they have cast him aside by not giving a last-minute presidential pardon from Joe Biden.

The businessman was reportedly in the room when Hunter had his foreign business partners meet with the commander-in-chief to talk to him on the phone. Archer was also notably in the meeting with Joe right before he and the attorney started on the board of the corrupt Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Article continues below advertisement
//hunter biden joe biden son private divorce kathleen hallie feature
Source: AKM-GSI

The president has been steadfast in his defense of Hunter during the investigation despite the political backlash, claiming that his child is completely "innocent" from any crimes.

"My son has done nothing wrong," the former Vice President explained to MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle when asked if the scandal affected his presidency. "I trust him, I have faith in him. And it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him."

MORE ON:
hunter biden
Article continues below advertisement
joe biden jokes old age don lemon tucker carlson white house dinner
Source: mega

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I’m proud of my son. This is a kid who got, not a kid – he’s a grown man. He got hooked on – like many families have had happen, hooked on drugs," Joe said of Hunter's past struggles in a separate interview earlier in 2023. "He’s overcome that. He’s established a new life."

The 53-year-old was investigated for allegedly obtaining a gun illegally after photos were uncovered from his stolen laptop that show Hunter posing with the weapons.

The New York Post first reported about Archer giving up information about Biden to avoid jail time.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.