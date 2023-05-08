Hunter Biden's Former Business Partner Urged to Spill Confidential Information About Political Family to Avoid Jail Time: Report
Hunter Biden's former best friend and business partner may be throwing him under the bus.
According to insiders, as the political offspring faces a looming criminal indictment for alleged tax and gun crimes, former confidant Devon Archer could possibly spill lethal information about Hunter and his family during his Tuesday, May 9, court hearing in order to avoid prison time.
Per sources close to Archer, people in his inner circle have tried to get him to talk about the First Family, claiming that they have cast him aside by not giving a last-minute presidential pardon from Joe Biden.
The businessman was reportedly in the room when Hunter had his foreign business partners meet with the commander-in-chief to talk to him on the phone. Archer was also notably in the meeting with Joe right before he and the attorney started on the board of the corrupt Ukrainian energy company Burisma.
The president has been steadfast in his defense of Hunter during the investigation despite the political backlash, claiming that his child is completely "innocent" from any crimes.
"My son has done nothing wrong," the former Vice President explained to MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle when asked if the scandal affected his presidency. "I trust him, I have faith in him. And it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him."
"I’m proud of my son. This is a kid who got, not a kid – he’s a grown man. He got hooked on – like many families have had happen, hooked on drugs," Joe said of Hunter's past struggles in a separate interview earlier in 2023. "He’s overcome that. He’s established a new life."
The 53-year-old was investigated for allegedly obtaining a gun illegally after photos were uncovered from his stolen laptop that show Hunter posing with the weapons.
The New York Post first reported about Archer giving up information about Biden to avoid jail time.