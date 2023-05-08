Hunter Biden's Former Business Partner Urged to Spill Confidential Information About Political Family to Avoid Jail Time: Report

Per sources close to Archer, people in his inner circle have tried to get him to talk about the First Family, claiming that they have cast him aside by not giving a last-minute presidential pardon from Joe Biden.

The businessman was reportedly in the room when Hunter had his foreign business partners meet with the commander-in-chief to talk to him on the phone. Archer was also notably in the meeting with Joe right before he and the attorney started on the board of the corrupt Ukrainian energy company Burisma.