White House Refuses to Answer Questions About the President's Involvement in Hunter Biden's Paternity Case

"I wanted to ask about the trial going on in Arkansas with Hunter Biden and the child support,” said a Daily Mail staffer. "Are the president and first lady monitoring that and how come they haven’t acknowledged the seventh grandchild?"

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre quickly replied, "I’m not gonna speak to that from here."

Jean-Pierre's response didn't sit well with some, with a reporter from Newsmax shouting, "Why not?" The White House employee ignored the interruption and carried on with other questions.