White House Refuses to Answer Questions About the President's Involvement in Hunter Biden's Paternity Case
Their lips are sealed. During a White House press conference on Tuesday, May 2, a reporter inquired about Hunter Biden's ongoing paternity case regarding 4-year-old Navy Roberts, the daughter he fathered out of wedlock and has refused to acknowledge — but officials shut down the question.
"I wanted to ask about the trial going on in Arkansas with Hunter Biden and the child support,” said a Daily Mail staffer. "Are the president and first lady monitoring that and how come they haven’t acknowledged the seventh grandchild?"
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre quickly replied, "I’m not gonna speak to that from here."
Jean-Pierre's response didn't sit well with some, with a reporter from Newsmax shouting, "Why not?" The White House employee ignored the interruption and carried on with other questions.
As OK! reported, Hunter fathered a 4-year-old daughter, Navy, with a woman named Lunden Roberts. Even after a paternity test proved he was the biological dad, he's refused to acknowledge the tot as his own and has allegedly never met her.
Roberts asked for $20,000 per month in child support but he has failed to make every payment, and he then requested the amount to be lowered. The pair's court case kicked off on Monday, May 1.
Hunter — who's currently married to Melissa Cohen, the father of his 3-year-old son, Beau — also previously requested for Lunden's bid to change their daughter's last name to Biden be denied.
While the former attorney said giving her the surname would mean the toddler will never have a "peaceful existence," the former stripper argued the Biden family is "now synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."
Lunden also reasoned that giving their child their father's last name would help heal the situation, explaining, "To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably be known to the world as the child of the defendant and member of the prestigious Biden family."
Neither Joe nor Jill Biden have acknowledged Navy either, with the POTUS recently excluding her when he told a story about his "six grandchildren."