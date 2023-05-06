President Joe Biden Insists Embattled Son Hunter 'Has Done Nothing Wrong' Despite Ongoing Tax Crimes Investigation
President Joe Biden yet again jumped to son Hunter Biden's defense. Despite the ongoing investigation surrounding the 53-year-old's alleged tax and gun-related crimes, the 80-year-old politician insisted that the embattled First Son is innocent.
"My son has done nothing wrong," the current POTUS confidently told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle when asked how the investigation affects his presidency. "I trust him, I have faith in him. And it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him."
Later in the interview, he also addressed his recent announcement to run for a second term in the 2024 election, as well as critics' concerns about his age.
"I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom and know more than the vast majority of people. And I'm more experienced than anybody that's ever run for the office," he told Ruhle. "And I think I've proved myself to be honorable as well as also effective."
"We cannot let this election be won and the same man who was president four years ago," he added, taking a dig at Republican hopeful and former president Donald Trump.
This interview came one week after Hunter was spotted in Washington D.C. meeting with U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, who is currently helping deciding whether or not the First Son will be charged with three tax crimes and one charge related to allegedly lying to obtain a gun permit.
Hunter's meeting with Weiss quickly sparked rumors that the investigation is potentially coming to an end and that a decision on the matter may be made very soon.
As OK! previously reported, it's also been speculated that Hunter may be hiding at the White House and tagging along to political events to avoid being served legal papers for his alleged crimes. However, the father-of-four isn't the only Biden under fire.
Earlier this week, Senator Chuck Grassley and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer further stated that a whistleblower had disclosed to them that Hunter's father, Joe, had been involved in a cover-up of his son's allegedly shady dealings during his stint as vice president.
"We believe the FBI possesses an unclassified internal document that includes very serious and detailed allegations implicating the current President of the United States," Grassley said at the time.
