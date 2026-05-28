Hunter Biden Tried Crack in Attempt to 'Commit Suicide' and 'Maybe Kill My Dad' During Drug Addiction: 'It Was the Coward's Way'
May 28 2026, Published 5:41 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden made a shocking analogy when opening up about his drug addiction with foe-turned-friend Candace Owens.
During the unexpected duo's bombshell podcast interview last week, the former first son of the United States made a jaw-dropping confession about wanting to commit suicide and "maybe kill" his dad, former President Joe Biden.
Admitting he contemplated killing himself "dozens of times" during his intense battle with drug addiction and depression, Hunter said he truly lost control of his mind following the tragic death of his older brother, Beau, and his split from first wife Kathleen Buhle in 2015.
'I Just Went Down Into a Whole'
"Right after Beau died... I ended up separated from my wife, like, within the month," he recalled to Owens, noting he felt alone as former President Biden mourned the loss of his eldest son — who died from brain cancer at age 46 on May 30, 2015. "My dad, for the first time in my life, who was my rock, was stuck in his own grief. Like deep, deep grief. And I just went down into a hole."
It was at this point Hunter relapsed, though this time he opted for a stronger drug than cocaine.
'Can I Get Some Crack?'
"I saw a woman that was kind of famous in the area since I had been in college... and I went up to her and I said, 'Can I get some crack?'" he recalled. "I think it was basically said, 'Can you help me commit suicide?' I mean, I know that now looking back it was the coward's way."
"And I really mean that. I was a coward. I didn't go and just do (cocaine). I said, 'Let me do it this way and really, really, really drag everybody down with me along the way," the 56-year-old continued.
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Hunter Biden Wanted to 'Really Hurt' His Family
Additionally, Hunter shockingly said, "Let me figure out the way not only to kill myself, but to maybe kill my dad, you know, really hurt my family."
Hunter's past crack addiction was a subject he and Candace bonded over during their unlikely interview.
'I Was a Crackhead'
While teasing Candace for the countless amount of times she referred to him as a "crackhead," the disbarred former attorney admitted, "The truth of the matter is, I was a crackhead.”
“I definitely thought you were on drugs while your father was in the White House. I don't know, but I think it might have just also been the timing of the laptop coming out, and then people just assuming that you were still on drugs. I don't know. That might have been why in our heads we thought that,” Candace explained during their wide-ranging conversation.
In response, Hunter recalled: "I wrote a book which came out in April of 2021 in which I, uh, did something that very few people I think . . . similarly situated to me do in which I was 100 percent frank about the fact that not only was I an addict, not only was I alcoholic— I don't really see the distinction between the two: one, they're both drugs, but I was a crack addict. Like I was a degenerate crack addict. I've heard you call me a crackhead many times, and the truth of the matter is, I was a crackhead.”