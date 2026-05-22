The Biggest Revelations From Hunter Biden's Candid Interview on Candace Owens' Podcast — Including White House Cocaine Allegations
May 22 2026, Updated 9:25 a.m. ET
Hunter Biden Said He Was a 'Crackhead'
Hunter Biden shared his side of the story in a candid interview with Candace Owens.
During a sit-down on the political commentator's podcast, which dropped on May 21, Joe Biden's son discussed "his struggles with addiction, the laptop controversy, his Catholic faith, the current political climate in America, and much more."
In one part of the discussion, Hunter reflected on the laptop saga, which emerged before the 2020 U.S. presidential election. He blasted the Russian propaganda framing "bulls---" and insisted it was actually "a hard drive of stolen and hacked material."
He also noted the laptop "absolutely proved nothing," though it became "this cultural touchstone."
"It was like, it embodied the Biden crime family," he continued.
Hunter asked Candace what the laptop "proved," to which she responded with a chuckle, "That you were a crackhead."
"There you go," Hunter replied.
Hunter Biden Addressed White House Cocaine Allegations
Hunter, who had a decades-long addiction to alcohol and crack cocaine, revealed he has been "clean and sober" since June 2019 after the podcast host asked whether the cocaine found at the White House in 2023 during Joe's presidency was his.
"No," he firmly said, later adding, "Verifiably so, by the Bureau of Probation, which I was drug tested for two years. Beyond that, I wasn't even [at the White House] where that cocaine was found, you know the visitor's entrance, [that's where it was found]."
Hunter Biden Spoke Candidly About His Past Addiction
As they further explored Hunter's past addiction struggles, the visual artist admitted he has "done horrible things in [his] addiction in terms of what [he] did in terms of [his] relationships and decisions that [he] made."
The ex-POTUS' son admitted his substance dependencies drove him to distance himself from those closest to him. Soon, widespread public scrutiny over his private matters ultimately compelled him to face reality and make a critical decision about his future.
"It forced me into a choice, and the choice was, 'do I get out of bed and live or do I die?' And it became that much of a dichotomy. And I chose to live," he shared. "It wasn't easy and maintaining sobriety in that kind of pressure cooker is often the thing that triggers you. But something broke me in a good way, which was, I no longer have any fear."
Per Hunter, he "survived" in the end.
- Hunter Biden's Scandals Through The Years: Drugs, Infidelity, Suspicious Emails & More
- Hunter Biden Details Battle With Addiction, Reveals He Would Drink a Bottle of Vodka and Smoke Crack Every Day Before Recovery
- What Scandal? President Joe Biden Brushes Off Reports That Federal Investigators Have Enough Evidence To Charge Son Hunter
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Candace Owens Apologized to Hunter Biden
Hearing Hunter speak, Candace admitted she "felt s-----" for her role in the media frenzy surrounding his addiction.
"Like, I feel guilty because like hearing you talk about I mean, basically, having the worst moments of your life," she reflected. "Like I always speak about on my show, how a lot of these kids growing up aren't going to even know what it was like before social media, where you could just make a mistake and like have that be over, and you got to grow up."
Candace continued, "And I just like really want to say like, genuinely like I'm so sorry that I just didn't even consider, he's a crackhead, and like you know, like that's actually a very relatable thing, and he shouldn't be, you know, like to have that is just unbelievable to consider every worst thing that you have ever done."
Candace Owens Commended Hunter Biden's Defense of Joe Biden
Elsewhere in the podcast interview, Candace told Hunter she was impacted by his strong, expletive-laden defense of Joe during a 2025 YouTube interview with Andrew Callaghan.
"I was like, OK, this is just a normal father-son relationship," said the podcaster. "There's no way I possibly could."
Hunter also defended his father during his podcast appearance as he underscored that something "has changed" in politics.
"It's not left or right. The D.C. elite of the left, they crushed my dad because he was never part of that club. He was never part of the Epstein class," he said, before slamming President Donald Trump's war in the Middle East and reflecting on Charlie Kirk's assassination.
Hunter Biden Proposed Visiting the Vatican With Candace Owens
The twosome wrapped up the discussion with Hunter pitching a joint Vatican trip to see the pope.
"You should go to confession," Candace suggested, prompting him to reply, "Don't worry. I've been to confession."