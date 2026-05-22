The Biggest Revelations From Hunter Biden's Candid Interview on Candace Owens' Podcast — Including White House Cocaine Allegations

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Hunter Biden Said He Was a 'Crackhead'

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube The scandal emerged in October 2020.

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Hunter Biden Addressed White House Cocaine Allegations

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube The U.S. Secret Service found a plastic bag containing less than a gram of powder cocaine in July 2023.

Hunter, who had a decades-long addiction to alcohol and crack cocaine, revealed he has been "clean and sober" since June 2019 after the podcast host asked whether the cocaine found at the White House in 2023 during Joe's presidency was his. "No," he firmly said, later adding, "Verifiably so, by the Bureau of Probation, which I was drug tested for two years. Beyond that, I wasn't even [at the White House] where that cocaine was found, you know the visitor's entrance, [that's where it was found]."

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Hunter Biden Spoke Candidly About His Past Addiction

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube Candace Owens frequently called Hunter Biden a 'crackhead.'

As they further explored Hunter's past addiction struggles, the visual artist admitted he has "done horrible things in [his] addiction in terms of what [he] did in terms of [his] relationships and decisions that [he] made." The ex-POTUS' son admitted his substance dependencies drove him to distance himself from those closest to him. Soon, widespread public scrutiny over his private matters ultimately compelled him to face reality and make a critical decision about his future. "It forced me into a choice, and the choice was, 'do I get out of bed and live or do I die?' And it became that much of a dichotomy. And I chose to live," he shared. "It wasn't easy and maintaining sobriety in that kind of pressure cooker is often the thing that triggers you. But something broke me in a good way, which was, I no longer have any fear." Per Hunter, he "survived" in the end.

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Candace Owens Apologized to Hunter Biden

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube Candace Owens called her past comments 'gross.'

Hearing Hunter speak, Candace admitted she "felt s-----" for her role in the media frenzy surrounding his addiction. "Like, I feel guilty because like hearing you talk about I mean, basically, having the worst moments of your life," she reflected. "Like I always speak about on my show, how a lot of these kids growing up aren't going to even know what it was like before social media, where you could just make a mistake and like have that be over, and you got to grow up." Candace continued, "And I just like really want to say like, genuinely like I'm so sorry that I just didn't even consider, he's a crackhead, and like you know, like that's actually a very relatable thing, and he shouldn't be, you know, like to have that is just unbelievable to consider every worst thing that you have ever done."

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Candace Owens Commended Hunter Biden's Defense of Joe Biden

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; MEGA Hunter Biden opened up about his father's presidency.

Elsewhere in the podcast interview, Candace told Hunter she was impacted by his strong, expletive-laden defense of Joe during a 2025 YouTube interview with Andrew Callaghan. "I was like, OK, this is just a normal father-son relationship," said the podcaster. "There's no way I possibly could." Hunter also defended his father during his podcast appearance as he underscored that something "has changed" in politics. "It's not left or right. The D.C. elite of the left, they crushed my dad because he was never part of that club. He was never part of the Epstein class," he said, before slamming President Donald Trump's war in the Middle East and reflecting on Charlie Kirk's assassination.

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Hunter Biden Proposed Visiting the Vatican With Candace Owens

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube The interview lasted for nearly three hours.