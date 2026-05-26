Candace Owens Lashes Out at 'Rabid' Laura Loomer for Questioning Podcaster's Motive With 'Cozy' Hunter Biden Interview

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The ferocious feud between far-right influencers Candace Owens and Laura Loomer escalated rapidly following a wild accusation regarding an explosive interview with former President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. Loomer, often referred to as President Donald Trump’s most loyal “MAGA whisperer,” claimed Owens was "cozying up to the Biden family" ahead of a motion to dismiss hearing in Delaware. Loomer suggested Owens was conducting an interview with Hunter in an attempt to win favor with the Delaware judge overseeing the defamation lawsuit filed by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, against Owens.

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Source: MEGA;@reallauraloomer/INSTAGRAM 'I believe this is why Candace Owens is cozying up to the Biden family,' Laura Loomer declared.

“This means [Delaware Gov. John ] Carney, who appointed the judge overseeing Candace Owens’ defamation case, knows Hunter Biden, in addition to knowing the judge,” Loomer wrote in a lengthy post. “I believe this is why Candace Owens is cozying up to the Biden family one month before her motion to dismiss hearing. She’s likely hoping her closeness to the Biden family and their relationship with the former Governor of Delaware, who appointed the judge overseeing her case, will win her favor with the judge or win her favor in Delaware if her case goes to trial.” The Macrons are suing Owens for defamation in a U.S. court over her promotion of a false, widely debunked conspiracy theory that Brigitte was born biologically male.

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'Stupidity Paired With Mental Illness'

Source: MEGA French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, are suing Candace Owens over claims the first lady was born male.

Owens fiercely hit back on X (formerly Twitter), calling Loomer a "rabid hyena" and mocking her intelligence. Owens dismissed the claims as "mental disfigurations" and "schizophrenic musings," clarifying that the legal proceedings involve basic jurisdictional arguments rather than a need to flee the country or hide assets. Owens doubled down on her insult by posting that the problem with Loomer is her "stupidity paired with mental illness, calling her "legitimately low IQ.” "Can someone with an IQ above 40 explain to this rabid hyena what a jurisdictional argument is in court so that she can avoid slapping 'EXCLUSIVE!' on her mental disfigurations in the future?” wrote Owens. “It may also help her understand why no one needs to 'flee the country' or 'hide assets' at the Vatican before a first hearing (last month’s schizophrenic musings).”

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Source: MEGA;@LauraLoomered/youtube Candace Owens called Laura Loomer a 'rabid hyena' in response to her claims.

Loomer subsequently doubled down on her conspiracy theory about the Biden connection, and Owens hit back, using her moniker, “Larry Loomer,” to address her. “The problem with Larry Loomer isn’t her mental illness,” wrote Owens. “It’s the stupidity paired with it.” Operating as an unofficial adviser and political enforcer, Loomer, who was previously accused of having an affair with the president, has repeatedly used her social media platform to target officials she deems "disloyal" to the commander-in-chief.

Source: MEGA Laura Loomer was previously accused of having an affair with the president.